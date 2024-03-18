Newark man killed after being ejected from car in collision on I-495 is identified

A 26-year-old Newark man killed early Saturday after being ejected from his car following two crashes on I-495 has been identified as Harrison Lane by Delaware State Police.

As a 1998 Honda Accord was northbound on I-495, behind a Bobtail tractor, police said the Accord — for unknown reasons — rear ended the semi-truck a little after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Accord came to a partial stop on the interstate's shoulder and right lane. That's when police said Lane's approaching 2018 Honda Accord struck the other Accord.

As a result, police said Lane was ejected from his vehicle, landing in the middle lane of I-495. His car continued northbound until it came to rest on the right shoulder and became fully engulfed in fire.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators at (302) 365-8485.

