Newark man dies after being ejected from car following collision on I-495

A 26-year-old Newark man died after being ejected from his vehicle following two crashes on I-495 in Wilmington early Saturday morning, according to police.

Delaware State Police said a 1998 green Honda Accord was traveling behind a Bobtail tractor in the right northbound lane of I-495 on March 16, around 2:34 a.m. The green Honda rear-ended the Bobtail tractor and stopped partially on the shoulder and partially in the right lane of travel. Shortly afterward, a 2018 black Honda Accord, driving in the right northbound lane of I-495, hit the back of the green Honda.

The impact caused the driver of the black Honda to be thrown from the car which became engulfed by fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

At the time of the second collision, the driver of the green Honda, a 25-year-old man from Wilmington, was returning to his vehicle after speaking with the driver of the tractor he rear-ended.

The incident is under investigation. The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Master Corporal J. Forester at (302) 365-8485.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Newark man killed following crash with vehicle stopped on I495