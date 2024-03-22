Newark man charged with attempted murder in beating of girlfriend, who is on life support

A Newark man is being held in the Licking County Justice Center on a $1.5 million bond after police accused him of brutally beating his girlfriend, leaving her on life support.

Andrew M. Hoskinson, 23, faced an attempted murder charge, as of Friday afternoon; however, prosecutors could upgrade that charge when a grand jury reviews the case, according to Licking County court records.

A statement of facts a Newark detective filed in the case said that on Sunday, Hoskinson's girlfriend was found unresponsive in the backseat of a vehicle in the 200 block of Eddy Street. Officers saw "severe bruising" on the woman's body.

Family members have identified the woman as 21-year-old Tala Smith.

According to court records, Hoskinson told detectives he and Smith, with whom he had been in a relationship for several years, had an argument at the couple's Dewey Avenue home earlier in the day. Hoskinson said Smith woke him up and that during the argument, he made suicidal statements.

Hoskinson left their home in a vehicle, with Smith getting into the backseat, according to court records. The pair drove to the Manning Street bridge.

"The defendant's version of events was that at the bridge he was attempting to jump and (Smith) ran after him, he ran away and during this (Smith) slipped and fell, hitting her head," the court records said. "The defendant told officers that he tried to pick her up, but she slipped and hit her head on the concrete a second time."

Hoskinson told detectives he was able to get Smith back into the car and drove to his father's home on Eddy Street, where police were called. An ambulance took Smith to Licking Memorial Hospital, and a helicopter then flew her to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, according to court records.

Doctors at the Columbus hospital found no evidence of injuries that were consistent with what Hoskinson told detectives, prosecutors alleged in court records.

"The medical staff did document bruising to (Smith's) entire body, including between her shoulder blade and both eyes were observed to be blackened," the court records said. "Hospital staff also documented significant bruising and scratching to the victim's neck," as well as injuries consistent with someone being strangled.

After speaking with doctors, detectives spoke with Hoskinson again, court records said, and Hoskinson provided a similar version of events, adding that while the couple were arguing inside their house before driving to the bridge, he "most likely strangled (Smith)," prosecutors alleged.

Hoskinson said the bruising came from a car crash Smith may have been in about 10 days earlier, according to court records, and told detectives some of Smith's bruising was the result of self-harm, including the bruises on Smith's back. Hoskinson later admitted he lied about the bruises, prosecutors alleged in court records, and a witness told police they heard Smith yelling about being choked on Sunday night.

On Thursday afternoon, Newark police posted a vague statement on the department's social media pages, asking for the public's help in finding information about "an incident" that happened on the bridge around midnight Sunday. The post did not specify what the incident was or mention Hoskinson or Smith.

Newark police asked that anyone who may have seen activity around a dark colored sedan parked near the bridge to call detectives, noting it appeared several vehicles drove down the street in the area at the time.

According to court records, Smith has minimal brain activity. Family members on social media have said Smith remains on life support as decisions are made about organ donation but that she is unlikely to recover.

Court records said prosecutors "anticipate homicide charges to be filed in the near future."

An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $4,200 as of Friday afternoon.

During a hearing on Monday in Licking County Common Pleas Court, Hoskinson's bond was set at $1.5 million. The high bond was requested because of the severity of the crime, as well as Hoskinson's alleged admission of strangling Smith.

A grand jury will review his case for possible indictment in the coming days.

