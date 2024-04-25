Newark man admits role in stealing checks from Keansburg post office to commit bank fraud

KEANSBURG - An Essex County man admitted his role in a scheme to steal checks sent through a Keansburg post office and commit bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Wednesday.

Malachi Jefferson, 25, pleaded guilty on Monday in Newark federal court to an information charging him with bank fraud, Sellinger said.

From April 2022 through November 2022, Jefferson’s conspirator, a U.S. Postal Service employee, stole checks from a Keansburg post office, according to court documents. Jefferson and his conspirators then worked to deposit the stolen checks in order to fraudulently obtain more than $150,000 from the victims’ financial institutions.

More: Former Freehold Wawa gas attendant indicted, stole thousands from customers: prosecutor

Jefferson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million, Sellinger said. Sentencing is scheduled for September 9.

Sellinger credited special agents with the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, Northeast Area Field Office; postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark, under the direction of Inspector Christopher A. Nielsen, Philadelphia Division, officers with the Keansburg Police Department, under the direction of Chief Andrew Gogan, the Hazlet Police Department, under the direction of Chief of Police Robert Mulligan, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago, with the investigation leading to Jefferson's guilty plea.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Newark NJ man stole checks from Keansburg post office for bank fraud