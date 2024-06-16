Newark LGBTQ Community Center provides safe space for marginalized individuals

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — With prayers, lots of food and laughter, members and guests of the Newark LGBTQ Community Center got together for their monthly intergenerational meal.

“Being here also paves the way for them and continues to allow me to have a voice and express the concerns of our community,” said Prince Johnson.

Project Coordinator Aaron Frazier said these gatherings are meant to create conversations that will end the stigma against the LGBTQ+ community.

“It is about interaction; it is about creating new bonds. Somewhere along the line as a gay person, I didn’t have this, and a lot of our young people need this,” he stated.

For Glen Nuñez, being able to share this space is like going back in LGBTQ history, learning about the present and better preparing for the future.

“For instance, nonbinary was not a word back in their days, even when I was in H.S. that wasn’t a word, and now we are basically bridging the gap between all of us that are queer,” he said.

Located in New Jersey’s largest city, the Newark LGBTQ Community Center was founded 10 years ago. The Executive Director, Beatrice Simpkins, told PIX11 News that despite facing many financial challenges, it will not give up on its mission of creating a safe space, especially for people of color.

“We experience bias in housing, in policing, in education and employment, so we need someplace where we can feel uplifted and get hope that someone is working on these issues and one day I don’t have to worry about being discriminated against,” said Simpkins.

