Newark-bound flight from London diverted to Maine because of unruly passenger

An unruly passenger forced a Newark-bound flight from London to make an emergency landing in Maine, airline officials said Friday.

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 883 were diverted to Bangor International Airport at 9:59 a.m., about 90 minutes before they were scheduled to land at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to Flight Aware.

Feeds from air traffic controllers confirmed that the flight experienced a “Level 3 Threat,” because of an unruly passenger, according to Flight Radar, which monitors air traffic in real time.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Level 3 involves “life-threatening behavior.”

The Boeing 767 was scheduled to proceed to Newark after originally departing from Heathrow Airport.

A passenger on the flight said the person removed was violent.

According to planespotters.net, the crew executed a rapid descent and safely landed the plane in Bangor, where law enforcement was waiting.

Video posted online showed the man being removed down a flight of runway stairs. Passengers applauded when he was taken off the plane.