New York Times columnist on his new book and Trump’s transition to the White House

By Alex Bregman

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman spoke to Yahoo News Global Anchor Katie Couric about his new book, “Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations” and the latest on Donald Trump’s transition, including the president-elect’s fraught relationship with the New York Times.

On why Trump has taken aim at the Times in particular, Friedman told Couric, “Donald Trump is a unique character, we’ve learned, in American politics. My newspaper is used to covering people in a certain way. If they don’t speak the truth fully, they’re going to call them on that. If they say certain things about different groups in our society that are offensive, they’re going to get called on that, and that’s what happened with us.”

He pointed out as a columnist he has tried to balance calling Trump out, while also showing respect to his supporters. He said, “I can only speak for myself, and mine is principled engagement where he does things where I as an opinion columnist, who am entitled to have an opinion, think are the right things for the country I’m going to be supportive when he doesn’t I’m going to call him on that.”

Friedman also questioned Trump’s criticism of the media, “If we’re so irrelevant, why is he so upset about us?”

On Trump bypassing the media through Twitter, YouTube,and other social networks, Friedman had a word of caution: “It should be when the president speaks, people take note, but if you’re tweeting and talking and YouTubing all the time, after a while it really just starts to become ear wash for people.”

On Trump’s backlash against the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Friedman told Couric, “Your job was not taken by a Mexican, it was taken by a microchip.” He continued, “The vast majority of jobs are eaten by technology.”

On white nationalists celebrating Trump’s victory, Friedman had this suggestion for Trump: “The best way and the easiest way to really quash them is for Donald Trump to come out and do one of his YouTube videos and look right in the camera and say, ‘You people do not represent me. I am not connected to your values. I condemn you in the strongest possible terms, and never ever show up at one of my rallies. You are anti-American.’”

Couric also asked Friedman his take on some key newsmakers.

On future White House top strategist Stephen Bannon, Friedman said, “Don’t know him. Deeply troubled by what I read about him.”

On Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, Friedman said, “If I were an oil company and I had an oil spill on the coast of California, I would hire Kellyanne Conway.” He continued, “I’m awed at her ability to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse … to turn bad news into good.”

On Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Bad guy. Hold your wallet. Keep your eye on him at all times.”

On former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani: “The Rudy Giuliani who was mayor I thought was an impressive mayor of New York City at an important time. I don’t recognize that current Rudy Giuliani.”

On former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney: He “would be a great secretary of state in a Trump administration. I hope he goes for him.”

On first lady Michelle Obama, Friedman simply said, “Gonna miss her.”

On Hillary Clinton: “Her time came and went, and I think she didn’t really understand it wasn’t her time.”