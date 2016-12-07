New York City tries handing Washington the bill for guarding Trump

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is still petitioning the federal government to compensate the Big Apple for protecting President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump, a native of Queens, lives in a luxurious residence atop Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The highly trafficked neighborhood teems with tourists, shoppers and businesspeople throughout the day. Since Trump’s election victory, the New York Police Department has had to vastly increase its already intense security for the area.

On Wednesday morning, de Blasio’s office released a statement lamenting that an overwhelming share of the responsibility of protecting the nation’s next president has fallen on one city. He beseeched the U.S. government to reimburse New York.

“New York City taxpayers should not be on the hook for 80 percent of the national bill to protect our president-elect and his family’s residence,” he said. “We are counting on Congress to step up in the coming months to pay back what it owes our city. This is a national responsibility and the burden cannot fall alone on our city and police department.”

Eric Phillips, the mayor’s press secretary, told Yahoo News that Congress is in the process of approving $7 million, which he says is “far from enough.” He said City Hall plans to work with the New York congressional delegation in seeking more money. The city has requested $35 million.

A New York City police officer stands watch outside Trump Tower, December 2016. (Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP)

“The vast majority of the funding is used to pay the police officers that are required to provide security for the area. That includes overtime, salaries, obviously significantly upgraded deployment of officers in the area,” Phillips said in a phone interview.

Phillips said the extended length of time that New York is tasked with protecting Trump — from Election Day until Inauguration Day — sets this assignment apart from other high-security events like the New York City Marathon or the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“This is a prolonged responsibility,” he said. “Months of securing the future leader of the free world and a high-profile residence in the middle of one of the busiest areas of one of the busiest cities in the world. It is an absolutely unprecedented challenge, and that’s why it’s so expensive.”

The first public rumblings that suggested New York officials felt they were getting a raw deal came on Nov. 21, with a report from CNN. Three New York officials told the network that protecting Trump and his family was costing the city more than $1 million a day. These unnamed sources said the figure wasn’t expected to drop off significantly after he’s inaugurated because New York will still be home to the Trump family.

His wife, Melania Trump, and their son Barron will stay in New York after President Trump moves to the White House, so frequent visits to Trump Tower are anticipated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to the press in front of Trump Tower after his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Nov. 16, 2016. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Dec. 5, de Blasio announced that he was sending a letter to President Obama asking for $35 million for Trump’s safety between Election Day and Inauguration Day. This works out to roughly $480,000 per day, still a substantial figure although less than half the expense cited by CNN. When asked how they decided upon the $35 million figure, Phillips said, “The NYPD and the Office of Management and Budget sat down and tallied what it’s been costing up until this point and projected that number up through inauguration.”