New riots over police shooting raise the question: What is it about St. Louis?

A man yells at police in riot gear in University City, Mo., on Sept. 16, just before a crowd turned violent. (Photo: Jeff Roberson/AP)

For the past four nights in St. Louis, peaceful daytime protests over the acquittal of a former police officer charged with the fatal shooting of a black motorist in 2011 have degenerated into violent clashes with police, resulting in more than 100 arrests.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday that in anticipation of a fifth evening of protests, she would postpone scheduled town hall events where she was expected to discuss various issues — including crime and the police. The images of broken glass, protesters dousing themselves with milk to counteract police pepper spray, and defiant demonstrators facing off against officers clad in riot gear evoked memories of the unrest that unfolded on the streets of nearby Ferguson just three years ago.

In the wake of Ferguson, protests over police shootings in cities including Chicago, Baltimore, New York and Minneapolis made clear that the problems between police and the black community, in particular, exist well beyond Ferguson. But the clashes this week in St. Louis suggest that racial problems run deep in this former slave state.

“It is clear to me that what we are seeing and feeling is not only about this case. And I’m also clear that the root cause of this is not protesters, nor really police,” wrote Krewson in an open letter explaining her decision to cancel Tuesday’s town halls. “What we have is a legacy of policies that disproportionately impact people along racial and economic lines. This is not an opinion, this is supported by stacks of numbers. This is institutional racism.”

A study published this summer by 24/7 Wall Street named St. Louis the 10th most segregated city in America, with 39.3 of the city’s black residents living in predominantly black neighborhoods. The study also found a poverty rate of 29.9 percent among African-Americans in St. Louis, compared with a white poverty rate of 8.5 percent.

According to the study, the roots of St. Louis’s racial divide can be traced back to the 1950s, with the construction of the notorious Pruitt-Igoe towers, which the authors call “one of the most famously disastrous cases of racially segregated government housing.”

Abandoned by most white residents after racial discrimination in public housing was banned with the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Pruitt-Igoe succumbed to crime and neglect until it was demolished in 1972.

Though it’s been more than a half century since the Civil Rights Act was enacted, some state and local officials continue to push policies that hark back to Missouri’s segregated past.

A 2016 report from the state attorney general’s office found that black drivers in Missouri were 75 percent more likely to be pulled over than white drivers. This spring Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, signed a bill making it harder for businesses to be sued for racial discrimination. The bill was introduced by Republican state Sen. Gary Romine, whose own “rent-to-own” furniture company was sued by a former employee who claimed that he was regularly subjected to racial slurs from his supervisor and that there was a map hanging on a wall inside the store where someone had drawn a circle around a majority black neighborhood with the message “do not rent.”

Together they prompted the NAACP to issue its first-ever travel advisory for Missouri, warning “African American travelers, visitors and Missourians to pay special attention and exercise extreme caution when traveling throughout the state.” Derrick Johnson, CEO of the national organization, termed the conditions in Missouri “unconscionable” and “simply unacceptable in a progressive society.”

