New clues link election hacks in U.S. to Russian intelligence

A top cybersecurity firm said Friday it has found “significant” links between the hacks of two U.S. state election databases this summer and suspected Russian state-sponsored attacks against the ruling political party in Turkey and members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

ThreatConnect, a firm founded by former U.S. military intelligence analysts, said it discovered the connection this week by researching a Web address linked to one of the election hacks and cited in an Aug. 18 confidential “flash” alert to state election officials. The alert was first reported Monday by Yahoo News.

The same IP address was previously used in a “spear-phishing campaign” that began last March against members of the Ukrainian Parliament, Turkey’s ruling AKP party and Germany’s Freedom Party, ThreatConnect said in a research report titled “Can a BEAR Fit Down a Rabbit Hole?” Yahoo News has obtained an advance copy of the report, which is being released on ThreatConnect’s website today.

The firm acknowledged that the connections were not conclusive since different hackers can use the same IP address. But it concluded that the common IP address and other “circumstantial” evidence make it more likely that the cyberattacks on the Arizona and Illinois Boards of Elections this summer were “state-backed rather than criminally motivated activity.”

“We’ve cracked the egg open,” said Rich Barger, the chief intelligence officer of ThreatConnect and a former U.S. military intelligence analyst. “My gut tells me that with enough evidence, this eventually could point us to Russian state involvement.”

The release of the ThreatConnect report comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first public comments on the issue, denied that his government had any role in the recent cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee. Putin said the focus of public attention should be on the content of emails released by WikiLeaks, not on the hackers. “Does it even matter who hacked this data from Mrs. Clinton’s campaign office?,” Putin said. “I don’t know anything about it, and on a state level, Russia has never done this,” he said in a Reuters interview.

Putin also said that the Russian government had no intention of interfering in the U.S. election. “We have never interfered, are not interfering and do not interfere in domestic politics,” he said.

Still, the possibility that Russian intelligence may have been behind the recent election database attacks in Arizona and Illinois has heightened concerns among U.S. officials that the Kremlin may be seeking to tamper with this November’s presidential election. While not commenting on the details of his investigation, which is ongoing, FBI Director James Comey underscored those concerns at a cybersecurity conference in Washington this week: “We take very seriously any effort by any actor, including nation-states, and maybe especially nation-states, that moves beyond the collection of information about our country and that offers the prospect of an effort to influence the conduct of affairs in our country,” Comey said.

The ThreatConnect report highlights the danger of what some U.S officials describe as increasingly brazen Russian cyberattacks. Besides the Democratic National Committee, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and other political groups, several Washington think tanks that specialize in Russian affairs have been targeted, according to a report this week in Defense One.

James Lewis, a cyberexpert at one of those think tanks, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told Yahoo News that his organization has been regularly visited by FBI agents — about “once a month,” he said — who have informed it of Russian cyberattacks on its computers, including the pilfering of emails and of internal research by its scholars. CSIS’ own cybersecurity firm has concluded that the hacks were committed by the same Russian intelligence service suspected of the attack on the DNC, Lewis said.