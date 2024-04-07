‘Never give up hope’: Organ donors and recipients honored at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ donation in order to thrive.

More than 8,000 are waiting in New York State alone.

More than 1,500 people filled the pews of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in a moving ceremony in the 27th annual “Remember & Rejoice” ecumenical service honoring New York organ donors, the families of deceased donors and organ transplant recipients.

It is the single largest gathering of donor families and transplant recipients in the country.

The event is sponsored by the Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO) with the support of LiveOnNY.

One of the speakers up on the altar was Kristina Moon, the widow of FDNY firefighter Billy Moon, who tragically passed away in December 2022 and donated his heart, kidneys, lungs and liver to save five lives.

“It speaks to who Billy was. He had the foresight to be an organ donor and to save five people’s lives,” Kristina Moon, Billy’s widow, told PIX11 News. “They are now my extended family,” she added.

Three of those in Moon’s extended family were standing by side on the altar, including Patrick Reynolds, retired FDNY, who needed and received Billy Moon’s liver.

“It’s very humbling, and in some ways, not surprising because members of the FDNY would do anything for fellow firefighters,” Reynolds told PIX11 News.

Her wife agreed. “Never give up hope,” Bridget Reynolds told PIX11 News.

For many family members, like Patty Burke, whose brother David Farrell died less than two years ago, knowing he lives on through organ donations, helps her grieve.

“Live on New York came to the hospital and talked us through it,” Burke told PIX11 News. “It’s a gift to us, a gift for life to go on like this,” she added.

The president and CEO of LiveOnNY said: “80% of New Yorkers say yes to donations, but it is actually their families that make the decision,” Leonard Achan told PIX11 News. “They want to help people live on,” the head of LiveOnNY added.

If you’d like more information about donations, go to LiveonNY.org.

