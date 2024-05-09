‘We will never forget them.’ KC police honor 120 officers who died in line of duty

Looking through the third floor windows of City Hall, employees watched as bagpipe players led a Kansas City Police Motorcycle Unit down Locust Street. The honor guard stood at attention, saluting as officers drove under an American flag draped above the street.

An annual memorial service Thursday morning honored 120 Kansas City Police Department officers who died in the line of duty, dating back to 1881. With flags at half-mast, a 21-gun salute and the Taps bugle call echoed between the buildings in honor of each name that was read aloud.

Lining the sidewalks, dozens of citizens and various law enforcement personnel watched a police helicopter flyover.

“We will never forget them as long as KCPD exists,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves salutes at the beginning of an annual ceremony honoring fallen KCPD officers on May 9, 2024.

In the 120 hours that preceded the memorial service Thursday, dispatchers read one officer’s name per hour over the police radio system.

While the event served to remember fallen officers, police said it also reminds them of the oath they take each day to serve the community.

“Jimmy was a good friend of mine,” Sgt. Phil DiMartino said, referring to James Muhlbauer, the KCPD officer killed on duty in February 2023.

“Everyone in attendance today — that’s still fresh in their minds,” DiMartino told The Star after the ceremony. “That’s something we think about often.”

A man bows his head as the names of fallen Kansas City police officers are read May 9, 2024. Dozens of community members and law enforcement personnel lined the sidewalks outside KCPD headquarters at 1125 Locust Street.

Several surviving family members of fallen officers were in attendance Thursday. In her remarks, Graves said honoring those families was an important part of the annual event.

“I see things like the community lined up and that is the part of the ceremony that got me the most (emotional),” DiMartino said. “And then seeing everyone in City Hall looking out the windows — that was pretty powerful.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas was seated to the right of Graves during the ceremony. When the honor guard was dismissed, marking the end of the event, Lucas greeted several officers and shook hands with the bugle player.

“It reminds us of what this job is about: service, community and giving your all,” Lucas told The Star after the ceremony. “I think it’s important that each year everybody almost takes a time out, says thank you and gives their appreciation for the officers in this city.”

Surrounding a statue in front of KCPD headquarters were 120 small American flags stuck in the ground. The police memorial bears the name of each fallen officer.

“These are Kansas City names and families, and they are why we are here today — to honor those who lost their lives while serving others, keeping our city safe,” Graves said.