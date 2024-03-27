'We will never forget': South Carolina Mother, 3-year-old twin girls killed in collision

A mother and her twin 3-year-old daughters were involved in a deadly crash on Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, local authorities said.

Tionese Crim Hughes, 30, and her daughters Mackenzie and Mariah Hughes were all in a 2019 Nissan sedan that evening when a 2018 Chevrolet sedan crossed the center line on the highway and hit their vehicle, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner's office, WCNC reported.

Hughes was driving the Nissan, while 39-year-old Kristen Agard was operating the Chevrolet, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Agard also died after the impact caused her car to hit a 2018 Chevrolet SUV, the coroner's office told the Charlotte-based TV station.

Mackenzie (right) and Mariah (left) Hughes

Nobody in the SUV was injured, WCNC reported.

One of Hughes' daughters died on the way to the hospital, the coroner said. The girl's sister was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte where she later died from her injuries.

As of Tuesday, a toxicology report is still pending, the coroner said. South Carolina Highway Patrol, the government agency investigating the accident, did not say if speed, impairment, or weather conditions contributed to the three-vehicle collision, according to WCNC.

'We will never forget these precious angels,' Rock Hill daycare says

Along with Hughes' family, the Rock Hill daycare her daughters attended since they were 8 months old, Right Choice Child Development Center, continues to mourn.

"Mariah and MacKenzie have been a part of our Right Choice Child Development Center family for 3 years now, they started here when they were 8 months old in our infant classroom and were currently in our (3-year-old) classroom," the daycare said in an email to USA TODAY.

Memorial made Mackenzie and Mariah Hughes

The fraternal twins were "full of personality and the most loving girls," according to the daycare.

"MacKenzie was the quiet one for the most part and always complimentary always telling everyone she liked their hair, jewelry or clothing," the daycare said. "Mariah was the most affectionate always hugging and loving on her friends and staff."

The daycare called Hughes a "beautiful girl with a sweet spirit."

"Hughes did not skip a beat when it came to her kids' academic success," the daycare said. "She never missed our quarterly parents' night or any other events we have here at RCCDC.

"This tragedy has devastated our RCCDC family we will never forget these precious angels and they will forever be in our hearts," the daycare said.

