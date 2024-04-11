"Never a dull moment": SR-82 fight in Lehigh Acres-Gateway area shocks drivers

TechCrunch

A flagship European Union digital market regulation appears to be shaking up competition in the mobile browser market. It's been a little over a month since the Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into application and there are early signs it's having an impact by forcing phone makers to show browser choice screens to users. On Wednesday, Reuters reported growth data shared by Cyprus-based web browser Aloha and others that it said suggests the new law is stirring the competitive pot and helping smaller browser makers gain share or at least grab more attention than they were.