Nevada voters approved a new gun control law – so why was it not enforced?

A criminal background check for private sales was blocked days before it was due to go into effect – which shows the difficulties of passing stricter gun laws

Donald Trump at the NRA meeting in April. The NRA called Nevada’s legislation ‘doomed from the start’. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images More

Last November, Nevada voters narrowly approved a new gun control law that would have required private sellers to conduct the same criminal background check on buyers that licensed gun dealers already use. Closing the loophole was one of the lone bright spots for gun control advocates in an election that put the National Rifle Association’s chosen candidate, Donald Trump, in the White House.

But Nevada’s new gun law has never been enforced. Days before it was slated to go into effect, the state’s Republican attorney general released a legal opinion concluding that citizens were “excused from compliance”, calling the new law unenforceable.

The attorney general who made the decision, Adam Paul Laxalt, spoke at the NRA’s annual meeting this year, where he was hailed by the NRA’s chief lobbyist for ensuring that Nevada’s new background check legislation for private sales was still not the law of the land. Laxalt had publicly opposed the background check measure before it passed, a mark of opposition the NRA had publicized in its fight against the measure.

The legal opinion from Laxalt’s office blamed the FBI for refusing to conduct the new checks – and ruled the law could be enforced as soon as the FBI changed its mind. An FBI spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the continued legal standoff, which the director of Nevada’s department of public safety said had left them “frustrated” and “stuck”.

“We want folks to have background checks,” the public safety director, James Wright, said.

Enforcing Nevada’s new background check law might not have made any difference to how easily the perpetrator of Sunday’s attack on a country music concert – named by law enforcement officials as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock – was able to stockpile dozens of guns. The attack left least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in recent American history.

Law enforcement officials have said Paddock had no serious criminal record, which would probably mean that a background check would not have flagged him as unfit to purchase a gun. At least one gun store in Mesquite, Nevada, where Paddock lived, confirmed that it had sold him several guns legally, and that he had passed a background check. But Nevada’s new law, if it had been enforced, might have provided another paper trail to help law enforcement track down the sources of some of Paddock’s other guns.

The stalemate over Nevada’s new background check law highlights the many difficulties of passing stricter gun laws in the United States: the fierce opposition from Republican politicians, the challenges of building on a national background check system that is missing crucial records, and the missteps of gun control groups desperately trying to make new gun laws as inoffensive as possible, and sometimes a simple failure to coordinate.

Wright, Nevada’s public safety director, said he was astonished that the gun control advocates who crafted the initiative had never talked to anyone from his department.

“That’s why we’re so frustrated,” he said. “I just wish the measure people would have talked to us. I think if they would have talked to us we could have advised them on what to say.

“I think we could have saved them a whole bunch of headaches.”

Adam Skaggs, the chief counsel at the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, which supported the expanded background check law, said: “It’s a very unfortunate situation, that the will of the voters of Nevada has been thwarted. The attorney general has not made any effort to implement the law and indeed appears to be eager not to enforce the will of the voters.”