LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State police are investigating a fatal crash on State Route 163.

The fatal crash occurred Saturday around 2:40 p.m. on Sate Route 163 in Laughlin, according to Nevada State Police.

According to RTC Southern Nevada, all eastbound and westbound lanes on State Route 163 before mile marker 4 are closed.

