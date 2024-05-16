Nevada State Contractors Board extends existing probation against Las Vegas solar company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Contractors Board extended the existing probation against Titan Solar Power, the beleaguered contractor whose many customer complaints were the topic of a contentious meeting Wednesday.

The lawyer and business representative for Titan clashed with the board’s prosecutor and legal counsel – and sometimes the administrative judge presiding over the hearing – saying several board meetings have allowed Titan to be sanctioned and criticized by the board and the public without giving Titan the opportunity to respond.

“Let us have our hearing, or let us go on our way to continue to conduct business in the state of Nevada,” Donald Williams, attorney for Titan Solar, said at the hearing. Williams made those comments after his strenuous objection to the argument made by the board’s attorney. The administrative judge repeatedly told Williams to stop interrupting.

Las Vegas woman fights back against solar company claiming it destroyed her house

“I would say this has probably been building for quite some period of time and there was frustration on both sides, to try to get this matter moving forward,” David Behar, Deputy Executive Officer, said after the meeting.

In addition to sparring with the state board, Titan’s attorney and business representative at the meeting also blamed the 8 News Now Investigators’ coverage of the board’s ongoing skirmish with Titan for some of the company’s recent struggles.

“We believe that some of the complaints, if not many of the complaints, are a result of, frankly, the news covering this matter,” Williams said, “And people filing a complaint with the board if they have any issue whatsoever rather than contacting our client directly.”

Titan has 21 existing complaints, and the company and the board both acknowledge that all but three are resolved.

“For the remaining three cases, Titan’s representatives are in communication with the individuals or the Nevada State Contractors Board,” Titan Solar Power said in a statement. “Their satisfaction continues to be our desire and we believe we have addressed their concerns in accordance with the contract and applicable law.”

But Randy Escamilla, a spokesman for the contractor’s board, told the 8 News Now Investigators on Wednesday the board has begun fielding more complaints.

Nevada State Contractors Board repeals suspension of Las Vegas solar installer

Titan Solar Power’s statement, very similar to the statement it sent in response to a story reported by the 8 News Now Investigators in February, read as follows:

Titan has entered into over 15,000 residential Solar Installation contracts with Nevada homeowners. Over 99% of these homeowners are satisfied customers. However, Titan Solar Power NV, Inc. prides itself on providing excellence and our employees strive for 100% customer satisfaction. Our team has successfully resolved 18 of the 21 original complaints with these 18 customers providing written documentation confirming resolution. For the remaining three (3) cases, Titan’s representatives are in communication with the individuals or the Nevada State Contractors Board. Their satisfaction continues to be our desire and we believe we have addressed their concerns in accordance with the contract and applicable law.

The Contractors Board recommends getting three bids for any work you plan to have a contractor do and to check each license on their website. If the contractor you are considering using is not licensed, the Board advises against using that person or paying that contractor any money.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.