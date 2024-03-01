Nevada, northern California brace for blizzard, 'life-threatening' conditions

The Sierra Nevada is bracing for a winter storm that could bring 'life-threatening' travel conditions.

The Sierra Nevada is bracing for "life-threatening blizzard conditions" on Friday ahead of a forecast of heavy snows that could bury parts of northern California and Nevada while also triggering deadly road conditions.

Forecasters say the winter storm will cause "whiteout blizzard conditions" and travel will be "extremely dangerous to impossible."

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for parts of Nevada and northern California until Sunday morning and a winter storm warning until at least Saturday afternoon. A high wind warning was also issued in Nevada through Saturday morning.

"If you haven't chosen to stay in for the weekend, prepare for life-threatening travel conditions as our next weather-maker takes over," the NWS wrote.

Snow levels could reach up to 10 feet in high elevation areas above 7,000 feet. Other areas above 6,000 feet could accumulate up to 8 feet of snow. Lower areas, including Lake Tahoe, could see up to 6 feet of snow.

Winds could gust at more than 115 mph in high areas over the Sierra ridges, and up to 70 mph at lower elevations.

Forecasters say the severe conditions won't abate for at least the duration of the weekend. Winds could subside in the valleys on Monday, but snow showers could continue, with a chance of up to 45% for more snow in the Sierra Nevada midway through the week.

Last year, the Donner Pass saw nearly 12 feet of snow pile up over the course of seven days in late February.

The Sierra Nevada has a history of racking up hefty snow levels during severe winter storms.

It set a record in 1952, when the Donner Pass recorded 154 inches of snow over the course of eight days in January, as winds blew 80 mph and created 40-foot drifts, according to the Truckee Historical Society.

Developments:

∎ The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche watch for the Central Sierra Nevada mountains on Thursday. The Center said "high to extreme" avalanche danger could occur between Friday morning and Sunday afternoon.

'Treacherous' conditions could make travel on mountain roads 'life-threatening'

The NWS warned travelers not to venture out as the heavy snow and damaging winds produce "treacherous" conditions on mountainous roads.

Donner Pass, the 7,000-foot-high mountain pass 40 miles west of Reno, as well as parts of Interstate 5 in northern California, could close down completely, according to Accuweather.

Heavy winds blowing across the roads could also bring drivers' visibility to "near zero," the NWS said.

Forecasters warned that travelers could become stranded on the roads while the snow could overwhelm road crews.

The storm could also knock out power to residents of mountainous or remote locations. Accuweather experts advised residents to keep chimneys open and release exhaust from furnaces to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nevada, northern California brace for 'whiteout' blizzard