Nevada lawmakers approve $2.6M contract for extra security at college campuses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada colleges including UNLV will soon receive more money for extra security on school campuses.

The Interim Finance Committee met on Wednesday and approved a $2.6 million contract to help colleges across the state.

The money was approved to help hire more contract security for schools including UNLV, College of Southern Nevada, and Nevada State College.

UNLV said the money will help cover 8 additional security guards that were previously covered by insurance following December’s campus shooting.

CSN and Nevada State College plan to add seven guards each.

During the meeting, a letter in support of more funding was read during the public comment portion by the Nevada Faculty Alliance, a portion of the letter is provided below.

“In the tragic aftermath, we’ve been addressing support for a traumatized community’s mental health and well-being first, followed by how to improve safety and security so that our students and faculty can once again feel safe,” Nevada Faculty Alliance (NFA), UNLV Chapter President, Doug Unger stated.

Unger also stated that the NFA was formulating short-term, mid-term, and long-term plans. Among the most immediate measures Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) leaders had implemented was increased security staffing.

