Nevada corrections officer recovering after wrong-way, suspected DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An officer with the Nevada Department of Corrections is recovering a a Las Vegas hospital after he was hit by an alleged wrong-way, DUI driver on the U.S. 95 near Kyle Canyon.

Lieutenant Jonathan Rivera was on his way to work at High Desert Prison when he was hit by the wrong-way driver. He was seriously injured in the head-on crash and was airlifted from the scene to a hospital.

“He’s a great brother, son and father and has sustained a lot of injuries,” sister-in-law, Maria Alcaraz shared exclusively with 8 News Now.

Rivera is coherent, but Alcaraz says they still don’t know when he will be able to come home.

“He is still at the hospital and still recovering, but he is able to talk,” Alcaraz shared.

The alleged driver of the vehicle that his Rivera was identified as 31-year-old Donovan Garcia Moreno who is in custody facing DUI and reckless driving charges.

According to an arrest report, Moreno was sitting in the center median about five feet away from his car when police arrived. His face was covered in blood as he smelled of alcohol and his eyes were red and watery.

Lieutenant Jonathan Rivera (Maria Alcaraz)

Lieutenant Jonathan Rivera (Maria Alcaraz)

Lieutenant Jonathan Rivera (Maria Alcaraz)

Moreno initially told troopers that he took a Lyft after hanging out with some friends and having a few beers.

He then told police that he was a pedestrian on the freeway and got hit as he jumped out of the way, but a record check confirmed to troopers that the vehicle was registered to him. Investigators also reported that Moreno had seat belt bruising consistent with someone in the driver’s seat.

A criminal history report on Moreno also showed two prior DUI arrests, this being his third.

Alcaraz saw first-hand how dangerous it is on our valley roadways and she is grateful that her brother-in-law survived.

Alleged wrong-way, DUI driver in US 95 crash that left corrections officer injured told troopers ‘people die every day’

“It’s so frustrating to see that this keeps happening and honestly this shouldn’t have happened. People need to stop drinking and driving because there are so many victims out there. It’s a miracle that my brother-in-law is alive today,” Alcaraz told 8 News Now.

The Rivera family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills If you’d like to donate.

Moreno was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries following the crash. According to the police report, Moreno showed no remorse when he found out he had hurt someone. He is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.