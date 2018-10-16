Nevada brothel owner, dubbed Trump from Pahrump,' dies: sheriff

By Tim Reid

(Reuters) - The brothel-owning, evangelical Christian-backed Republican Nevada state legislature candidate who nicknamed himself the "Trump from Pahrump," died on Tuesday, a local sheriff's office said.

Dennis Hof, 72, styled himself as America's best-known pimp, a strip-club owner who ran multiple brothels. His apparent political rise reflected fundamental changes in electoral norms that have roiled the Republican Party and upended American politics during the era of President Donald Trump.

"This really is the Trump movement," Hof said in a June interview at Moonlite BunnyRanch, his brothel near his home in Pahrump, Nevada. "People will set aside for a moment their moral beliefs, their religious beliefs, to get somebody that is honest in office."

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said on its website that Hof had been found dead at his Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.





