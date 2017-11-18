Neuville leads Rally Australia after Mikkelsen crashes out

ADDS INSTRUCTION - Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen and co-driver Anders Jaeger-Synnevaag race through a corner during the Rally of Australia, near Coffs Harbour, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (Jeremy Rogers/Rally Australia via AP)

COFFS HARBOUR, Australia (AP) — Thierry Neuville took over the lead of the season-ending Rally Australia on Saturday when his Hyundai teammate, the defending champion and overnight leader Andreas Mikkelsen, crashed on the second stage of day two.

Mikkelsen started the day with a 20.9 second lead after winning five of six special stages on Friday. But the Norwegian's title defense ended abruptly when he struck a bank and suffered a double puncture on the 20.87 kilometer (13 miles) Newry stage and was forced to retire.

Neuville opened up a commanding 19 second lead by the end of a shortened day to remain on target to finish second behind Sebastien Ogier in the 2017 world rally drivers' standings.

Ogier, who had already clinched his fifth world title before the Rally of Australia, was in sixth place at the end of the second day.