Neutralising the threat from Hamas

The spectacle of parachutes dropping on Gaza with food supplies is emblematic of the growing difficulties facing Israel as it seeks to destroy Hamas. The aid has been provided by its greatest ally, the United States, whose government has evidently grown weary of trying to persuade Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to back down.

The deaths of around 100 Palestinians at an aid post fired on by Israeli Defence Force troops appears to have hardened US opinion even though the IDF said most were killed in a stampede and not by their soldiers. These distinctions are increasingly problematic.

The airdrop, carried out jointly with Jordan, was more symbolic than transformational, delivering around 38,000 meals from three military planes. With hundreds of thousands of people said to be on the verge of starvation this is clearly nowhere near enough but it is intended to be a signal to Israel that America’s patience is wearing thin.

The expectation now is of an imminent Israeli agreement to a six-week ceasefire to allow further humanitarian aid to be brought in by land and sea to prevent a catastrophe. Briefings in Washington indicate this is almost a done deal with administration officials saying Israel had “more or less accepted” the terms. Hamas will agree to release a specified group of hostages taken on Oct 7, with the sick, the elderly and women given precedence. In exchange, Israel will set free jailed terrorist prisoners on a far greater pro rata basis, possibly 10 to one. This is similar to the last hostage release but this time hostilities are expected to be suspended for much longer.

Nothing is ever certain in the Middle East and this deal could yet collapse. Mediators reconvened in Cairo yesterday to meet delegations from both Hamas and Israel with “certain technical issues” still to be resolved. What is also still to be resolved is the fate of the Hamas leadership believed to be sheltering in the southern city of Khan Younis. Those demanding a ceasefire or a complete Israeli withdrawal must answer the key question – will they be allowed to survive and regroup to organise another atrocity like that seen on Oct 7?

Israel, on the other hand, cannot allow thousands to die of starvation in Gaza and risk losing the international support that followed the Oct 7 pogrom. If they are to agree to the terms for a six-week ceasefire, what are the Americans and most importantly other Arab nations proposing to do about neutralising the threat from Hamas?

