Neurologist: 'Keep standard time permanent'

Mar. 8—CUMBERLAND — After clocks spring forward an hour Sunday, many folks will feel effects similar to jet lag, which might be the least of problems the time change brings.

Dr. Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, pronounced "ih-SAH-ree-ya-wong," is an associate professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh and a UPMC practicing neurologist.

Daylight saving time, introduced during World War I to conserve energy, is outdated in today's 24/7 global economy, she said.

Fong-Isariyawongse talked of physical problems people experience because of the time change.

"We see a surge of health conditions," she said of illnesses including heart attack and stroke, especially during the first week of transitioning to the new time.

"Drowsy driving" is also a serious effect of the time change that can last the entire six months until clocks fall back an hour, Fong-Isariyawongse said.

"We need to keep standard time permanent," she said. "It aligns with our behavioral clock."

Help

To ease the impact of time change, people can prolong their bedtime and sleep a bit longer each day.

A 20- to 30-minute nap between 2 and 5 p.m. for people on a daytime schedule can also help, Fong-Isariyawongse said.

To compensate for the new dark morning time, she recommends people turn on lights when they wake up or use a sunrise alarm clock.

Bright, blue-white light should be eliminated before bedtime, Fong-Isariyawongse said and added amber hues and a dark environment are better for sleep preparation.

A good night's sleep — at least seven hours for adults, eight for adolescents and nine to 11 for young children — includes various stages that are crucial for cell restoration and allows the brain to recalibrate.

"When we dream it is a time for our memory to consolidate," Fong-Isariyawongse said.

Proper sleep is crucial for factors including muscle and tissue repair and a stronger immune system.

"When we don't sleep enough there's a risk for certain cancers," she said.

Fong-Isariyawongse said a delayed school start time could help children, especially middle and high school students, function.

"Their start time is way too early," she said of school that starts prior to 8:30 a.m. "It's really unsafe, unreasonable."

History

Daylight saving time first became official on March 19, 1918, when the Standard Time Act was signed into law, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

"It allowed for additional daylight hours to be added into the day to help save energy costs during World War I," the department said. "The law also established the five time zones that we now know."

The portion of the law that pertained to daylight saving time was in effect for about 18 months before it was repealed due to the war's end, despite President Woodrow Wilson's veto of the repeal.

"It wasn't until World War II began that the issue came up again," the department said. "In February 1942, Congress implemented a law instating a national daylight saving time to help conserve fuel and 'promote national security and defense,' which is why it was nicknamed 'war time.'"

Time zones followed suit as "Eastern War Time" and "Pacific War Time."

Today, daylight saving time in the U.S. starts the second Sunday every March as clocks are set forward by an hour.

Clocks return to standard time on the first Sunday in November when DST ends.

Legislation

Under federal law via the Uniform Time Act, states may observe standard time year-round, but are not allowed to implement permanent daylight saving time.

Most of Arizona and Hawaii, and the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Northern Mariana Islands don't observe daylight saving time.

Legislation to switch to year-round standard time is underway in nearly a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, New York and South Carolina.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, the current federal policy was enacted in 1966 as the Uniform Time Act.

"Several changes occurred along the way, mostly altering the start and end dates of DST," NCSL said.

The current enactment was part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, and the U.S. Department of Transportation oversees DST and the country's time zones.

Nearly all states in the past several years have considered legislation for permanent standard time or daylight saving time.

"Since 2015, at least 450 bills and resolutions have been introduced in virtually every state, but none of significance passed until 2018, when Florida became the first state to enact legislation to permanently observe DST, pending amendment of federal law to permit such action," NCSL said.

"Because federal law does not currently allow full-time DST, Congress would have to act before states could adopt changes," the organization said.

