Neurodiverse Social Meetup set for March 9

Mar. 4—BEMIDJI — A Neurodiverse Social Meetup for college-age participants will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

"Let's get together to do art, play Mario Kart and make friends," a release said.

Participants should bring their own art project or art supplies to work with while the group chats and socializes. There will also be a Mario Kart station and a piano for anyone interested in showcasing their musical talents, the release said.

The meetup is geared toward young adults on the spectrum, aged 18 to 25. Self-diagnosis is OK, added the release.

Snacks will be provided. The organizers will have a sheet of questions to prompt conversations and interest.

Pre-registration is required as the meetup is limited to 15 people. To register, visit

tickettailor.com/events/neurodiversecollegeagemeetup/1168872.

With questions, text

(218) 368-3130.