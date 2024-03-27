What's leaving Netflix in April 2024?
Netflix UK is going to see some major movies and TV shows leaving the platform in April.
It's almost April, which means that Netflix is making way for new content by removing a number of titles from its back catalogue.
Over the course of the month there will be a variety of films and TV shows disappearing from the streaming platform, including a few Netflix originals. For fans of watching, or re-watching, classic series and movies this is the time to get streaming before it's too late.
56 titles will be removed from Netflix in total in April, with the first of the month proving the biggest day of removals. With thanks to What's on Netflix, where is everything you need to know about what's going to be leaving the streamer in April.
It may be April Fools, but Netflix isn't playing a prank on the first of the month because the streamer will be removing 35 titles that day. The biggest loss for sitcom fans will be the removal of all six seasons of Community, which follows lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) who finds himself having to enrol into community college after his degree is revoked.
The series is one of the best loved American sitcoms around and will soon be followed up by a movie sequel. It stars the likes of Ken Jeong, Danny Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown amongst many others. If you're looking to give this series a watch for the first time, or want to get in a quick rewatch before it disappears from the streamer forever then now is the time to do it.
Elsewhere, 1 April will also see Al Pacino's iconic film Scarface be removed, as will Antonio Banderas' star-turning film The Legend of Zorro. Horror film fans also better start streaming before The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is also removed that day.
For musical lovers, be aware that Jon M. Chu's adaptation of In the Heights will be removed from Netflix from 8 April, while anime Heaven’s Official Blessing is also leaving the streamer on 9 April.
Even Netflix originals aren't safe from being removed from Netflix, because three titles are coming off the platform. On 7 April the 2017 film Win It All is disappearing, and on the ninth the film School Life is being removed, while two seasons of Tom Hollander series The Missing is being removed from 11 April.
Every film and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2024:
1 April
Addicted
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
All We Had
Biker Boyz
Case 39
Community (6 Seasons)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Drag SOS
Four Brothers
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Green Street
Hitch
Home
House at the End of the Street
Inside Missguided
The Legend of Zorro
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Noah
Norbit
Rebellion
Ride Along
The Rise
Rise of the Footsoldier Part 2
Santiago of the Seas
Scarface
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Sherpa
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Stray
The Swan Princess
Thirteen
Trauma
The Whole Truth
2 April
Glimpses of a Future
The Knight and the Princess
Legal Hash
One Like It
White Noise (2017)
4 April
Lion Spy
5 April
Black Dog
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Petta
7 April
A Journal for Jordan
Blue Bayou
Nine Days
Win It All
8 April
In the Heights
Sarvam Thaala Mayam
9 April
Heaven’s Official Blessing
10 April
Epic Tails
Frat Star
School Life
11 April
The Missing
12 April
Thackeray
