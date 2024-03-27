Community and Scarface are amongst the titles being removed from Netflix in April. (PA Images)

It's almost April, which means that Netflix is making way for new content by removing a number of titles from its back catalogue.

Over the course of the month there will be a variety of films and TV shows disappearing from the streaming platform, including a few Netflix originals. For fans of watching, or re-watching, classic series and movies this is the time to get streaming before it's too late.

56 titles will be removed from Netflix in total in April, with the first of the month proving the biggest day of removals. With thanks to What's on Netflix, where is everything you need to know about what's going to be leaving the streamer in April.

What's leaving Netflix in April 2024?

All six seasons of Community will be removed at once from Netflix. (PA Images)

It may be April Fools, but Netflix isn't playing a prank on the first of the month because the streamer will be removing 35 titles that day. The biggest loss for sitcom fans will be the removal of all six seasons of Community, which follows lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) who finds himself having to enrol into community college after his degree is revoked.

The series is one of the best loved American sitcoms around and will soon be followed up by a movie sequel. It stars the likes of Ken Jeong, Danny Glover, and Yvette Nicole Brown amongst many others. If you're looking to give this series a watch for the first time, or want to get in a quick rewatch before it disappears from the streamer forever then now is the time to do it.

Antonia Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' classic film The Legend of Zorro will also be removed from Netflix in April. (PA Images)

Elsewhere, 1 April will also see Al Pacino's iconic film Scarface be removed, as will Antonio Banderas' star-turning film The Legend of Zorro. Horror film fans also better start streaming before The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is also removed that day.

For musical lovers, be aware that Jon M. Chu's adaptation of In the Heights will be removed from Netflix from 8 April, while anime Heaven’s Official Blessing is also leaving the streamer on 9 April.

Even Netflix originals aren't safe from being removed from Netflix, because three titles are coming off the platform. On 7 April the 2017 film Win It All is disappearing, and on the ninth the film School Life is being removed, while two seasons of Tom Hollander series The Missing is being removed from 11 April.

Every film and TV show being removed from Netflix in April 2024:

1 April

Addicted

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

All We Had

Biker Boyz

Case 39

Community (6 Seasons)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Drag SOS

Four Brothers

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Green Street

Hitch

Home

House at the End of the Street

Inside Missguided

The Legend of Zorro

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Noah

Norbit

Rebellion

Ride Along

The Rise

Rise of the Footsoldier Part 2

Santiago of the Seas

Scarface

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Sherpa

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Stray

The Swan Princess

Thirteen

Trauma

The Whole Truth

2 April

Glimpses of a Future

The Knight and the Princess

Legal Hash

One Like It

White Noise (2017)

4 April

Lion Spy

5 April

Black Dog

Day of the Dead: Bloodline

Petta

7 April

A Journal for Jordan

Blue Bayou

Nine Days

Win It All

8 April

In the Heights

Sarvam Thaala Mayam

9 April

Heaven’s Official Blessing

10 April

Epic Tails

Frat Star

School Life

11 April

The Missing

12 April

Thackeray

Watch the trailer for Scarface: