New on Netflix this week: movies you can watch NOW

New on Netflix: May 19
Cropsey
Pitch Perfect 2
You're Next
New on Netflix: May 18
Arctic Blast
Shaolin Soccer
Shrek
New on Netflix: May 17
30 Days in September
Big Fat City
The Fog
New on Netflix: May 16
Harsh Times
Leo The Lion
Magic Snowflake
Santa's Apprentice
Trick or Treaters
New on Netflix: May 15
Ant Story
Born to Win
Chamatkar
The Devil's Mistress
The Guvnors
The Intent
Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
Ram Jaane
Selma
Television
New on Netflix: May 14
Satanic
New on Netflix: May 13
The Hallow
New on Netflix: May 12
Aiyyaa
The Adventure Club
Bald Mountain
Bduddah Hoga Terra Baap
Burdern
Closer
El Apostata
Furious 7 - Digital Spy Recommends
Gabbar Is Back
Get Me Roger Stone
Glow: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling
Hot Fuzz - Digital Spy Recommends
Hunter Gatherer
LoveTrue
Madras Cafe
Michael
National Bird
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
Sahara
Stake Land - Digital Spy Recommends
Stake Land II: The Stakelander
Unfriended
When The Bough Breaks
White House Down
New on Netflix: May 5
The Good Witch's Gift
The Good Witch's Wonder
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
New on Netflix: May 4
Screwed
New on Netflix: May 3
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 - Digital Spy Recommends
Suite Franxçaise - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: May 2
Daughter of the Lake
Kickboxer: Vengeance
The Similars - Digital Spy Recommends
Tomorrowland
Trance
Will 2 Love
New on Netflix: May 1
10 Years: The Reunion
A Guy Thing
A Yellow Bird
Abby Sen
Be Kind Rewind - Digital Spy Recommends
Bittoo Boss
Bombay Talkies
Boss
Budhia Singh: Born to Run
Camp X-Ray
Chaahat
Chalk it Up
Chashme Buddoor
Chicken Run - Digital Spy Recommends
Class
Crash
The Descent - Digital Spy Recommends
Dharam Sankat Mein
Drishyam
The Duchess
Eastern Promises - Digital Spy Recommends
Enemy at the Gates
English Babu Desi Mem
The Favor
Gollu Aur Pappu
HALO Legends
He Has Your Eyes
Heritage Falls
Hollywood Shuffle
The Hot Spot
In the Shadow of Iris
The Incident
Inkaar
Into the Blue 2: The Reef
The Iron Lady
Kahaani
Kiss & Cry
Kuffs
Love
Loving Ibiza
Married to the Mob
Mary Kom
Michael Clayton - Digital Spy Recommends
Moh Maya Money
Mumbai Delhi Mumbai
Neon City
The Next Skin
The Night of the Wild Boar
Oh My God!
One by Two
Philomena - Digital Spy Recommends
Pyarr Ka Punchnama
Queen
Raja Hindustani
Rescue Dawn
Resident Evil - Digital Spy Recommends
The Secrets of Emily Blair
Sense and Sensibility - Digital Spy Recommends
Shaitan
Silent Hill
Slumdog Millionaire
Special 26
Supremacy
Tanu Weds Manu
Taras Bulba
Tuscan Wedding
Troll 2 - Digital Spy Recommends
The Virgin Suicides - Digital Spy Recommends
Volcano
What the Fish
The Wishing Tree
Yamla Pagla Deewana 2
New on Netflix: April 28
Before I Wake
Hate Story
Running Wild
Small Crimes
VIPs
New on Netflix: April 27
A Bronx Tale - Digital Spy Recommends
The Boys and Girl from County Clare
The Last Executioner
Mindfulness and Murder
The Shawshank Redemption - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: April 26
Donnie Brasco - Digital Spy Recommends
The Longest Yard
New on Netflix: April 25
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared
Dear Zindagi
The Forest
P
Shepherds and Butchers
New on Netflix: April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings
New on Netflix: April 23
The Last Witch Hunter
The Magnificent Seven
New on Netflix: April 21
Baghban
Bhoothnath
How I Spent my Summer Vacation
Little Boxes
Sand Castle
Tramps
New on Netflix: April 20
Tyler Perry's Good Deeds
New on Netflix: April 19
Bottom of the World
Matilda - Digital Spy Recommends
My Girl 2
New on Netflix: April 18
Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars
New on Netflix: April 17
Night at the Museum
New on Netflix: April 16
The Babadook - Digital Spy Recommends
Ben-Hur
Courage Under Fire
New on Netflix: April 15
Bibi and Tina: Girls vs Boys
Bibi and Tina
Bibi and Tina II
Cold Harbour
Dry
Four Minutes
The Neon Demon - Digital Spy Recommends
Salm
Sundown
Veve
The Wedding Party
Break-up Buddies
New on Netflix: April 14
Arctic Heart
David vs Goliath: battle oFaith
Kid Cannabis
Our Lovers
Rangrezz
Reclaim
Sandy Wexler
Sex Ed
The Chosen
The Dead Lands
The Escorts
The Kidnappingo Freddy Heinekein
The Longest Week
We Are Family
New on Netflix: April 13
The 'Burbs
Chandni Bar
Colkatay Columbus
Green is Gold
Magic Mike
Robot
New on Netflix: April 12
Macho
The Remains of the Day
New on Netflix: April 11
Home Invasion
Koi... Mil Gaya
New on Netflix: April 10
Frat Star
Viral
New on Netflix: April 8
Almost Adults
Incomplete
New on Netflix: April 7
Aarakshan
Basic
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening
Dan in Real Life
The Devil's Double
Harold and Kumar get the Munchies
Horror Story
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Kkrish
Kkrish 3
Let Me In
The Lighthouse of the Orcas
Match Point
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Pandorum
Rangrezz
Win It All
Yamla Pagla Deewana
New on Netflix: April 6
Harry Brown
New on Netflix: April 5
Ghostbusters 2
New on Netflix: April 3
Never Let Go
New on Netflix: April 2
Buddymoon
First Sunday
New on Netflix: April 1
A Weekend With The Family
Boy Bye
Dancing Quietly
Deuces
Elaan
Five Nights in Maine
The Flight of the Phoenix
How To Beat The High Cost of Living
Le Sangre Del Gallo
Lazy Eye
Look Who's Talking
Mostly Sunny
O Amor No Diva
Only for One Night
Pájaros volando
Skins
Salaakhen
Trauma
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
The Wee Man
New on Netflix: March 31
21 - Digital Spy Recommends
8MM
A Walk In The Woods
All About Them
Are We Done Yet
The Battle of Midway
Beverley Hills Ninja
Bonnie and Clyde
The Bounty Hunter
Brotherhood
Catch and Release
Courageous
Deadly Target
The Devil's Own
Did you Hear about the Morgans
The Discovery
Drunken Master - Digital Spy Recommends
Enough
The First Time
Firstborn
Grown Ups 2
Hancock - Digital Spy Recommends
How to Plan an Orgy in A Small Town
Jobs
Jonah Lives
Lakeview Terrace
Look Who's Talking Now
Look Who's Talking Too
Made of Honour
Starting Over
Mother's Day
Mummy I'm A Zombie
Nerve
Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
Nine Lives
Obsessed
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pineapple Express
Postman Pat: the Movie
Prom Night
Quarantine
Return to Sender
Riding in Cars with Boys
Seven Pounds
Sleepless in Seattle - Digital Spy Recommends
The Stepfather
Stomp The Yard
The Swan Princess: The Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure
Take Down
Top Five
The Violators
The Wailing - Digital Spy Recommends
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
New on Netflix: March 30
9th Company
A Christmas Horror Story
Bodyguards and Assassins
Devil's Playground
Insidious 2
The Joneses
The Love Punch
The Man From Nowhere
Margarita with a Straw
Set Up
Under The Mountain
New on Netflix: March 29
Hook - Digital Spy Recommends
Legends of the Fall
P.S. I Love You
The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan
Unfinished Business
New on Netflix: March 27
Blood Money
Seventh Son
New on Netflix: March 26
Avengers: Age of Ultron - Digital Spy Recommends
I Origins - Digital Spy Recommends
Time Sweep
Zathura
New on Netflix: March 25
Everly
Miss You Already
Mr Holmes - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: March 24
Call Of Heroes
The Most Hated Woman in America
Poltergeist III
New on Netflix: March 23
Locked Down
Passengers
New on Netflix: March 22
As Good As It Gets - Digital Spy Recommends
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo - Digital Spy Recommends
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
New on Netflix: March 21
Another Forever
Big Game
New on Netflix: March 20
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj
Tactical Force
Vampire Dog
New on Netflix: March 19
Love and Friendship - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: March 18
Danny Collins
Dorian Gray
Insidious: Chapter 3
New on Netflix: March 17
Deidra and Laney Rob a Train
Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale
Pandora
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
New on Netflix: March 16
The Big Lebowski - Digital Spy Recommends
The 40 Year Old Virgin - Digital Spy Recommends
Bowling For Columbine - Digital Spy Recommends
Justice
Justin and the Knights of Valor
Mamma Mia!
M.A.S.H - Digital Spy Recommends
Sixteen Candles - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: March 15
13
22 Bullets
Asoka
Bon Cop Bad Cop
Kill the Irishman
Let Us Prey
Namour
The Nice Guys - Digital Spy Recommends
O Último Cine Drive-in
One 2 Ka 4
Ottaal
Phantom
Rage
The Right Kind of Wrong
Stan Helsing
Sugar Mountain
Sunrise
New on Netflix: March 14
Angry Indian Goddesses
Brooklyn's Finest
I Capture The Castle
Just Friends
The Men Who Stare at Goats - Digital Spy Recommends
Quartet
Recoil
The Accidental Husband
Disaster Movie
Hannibal Rising
House at the End of the Street
Igor
Penelope
Shame - Digital Spy Recommends
Toast - Digital Spy Recommends
Vampire Academy
Your Highness
Youth in Revolt - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: March 12
Showroom
Thithi
New on Netflix: March 11
A Heavy Heart
Burning Sands
Kill the Messenger
New on Netflix: March 10
Drawers
The Boss's Daughter
The Butterfly's Dream
Gallipoli - Digital Spy Recommends
Husband Factor
I Saw The Sun
Love By Chance
Me Before you
The Plane Tree
Zenne Dancer
New on Netflix: March 9
127 Hours - Digital Spy Recommends
Chappie - Digital Spy Recommends
The Expendables 2
Peter and the Farm
The Sunshine Makers
The Young Offenders
New on Netflix: March 8
S.W.A.T
New on Netflix: March 6
Better Off Single
The Boy Next Door
New on Netflix: March 4
No Escape
Two by Two
War Games - Digital Spy Recommends
Yellowbeard
New on Netflix: March 3
Cinderella - Digital Spy Recommends
Date With Love
Ms Matched
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water
New on Netflix: March 2
Meltdown
The Preacher's Son
New on Netflix: March 1
12 Monkeys - Digital Spy Recommends
A Hologram For The King
White Coffin
The Beast Within
Big Stone Gap
Captain Phillips - Digital Spy Recommends
Coherence
The Edge Of Love
Groundhog Day - Digital Spy Recommends
The Man In 3B
Meet The Firm: Revenge in Rio
My Awkward Sexual Adventure
Nila
Nise - The Heart Of Madness
Reasonable Doubt
The Red Thread
Revelations
Singing with Angels
Speed 2: Cruise Control
Tiger
Ugly
Wolf Warrior
New on Netflix: February 28
People You May Know
New on Netflix: February 27
Brazilian Western
Force 2
Taken 3
New on Netflix: February 26
Jonas
New on Netflix: February 25
Operações Especiais
New on Netflix: February 24
Death at a Funeral
I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore
Kingsman: The Secret Service - Digital Spy Recommends
New on Netflix: February 23
Accidental Courtesy
The Bank Job
Finding Home
The Lovers and the Despot
New on Netflix: February 22
Annie
Blackhat
The Good Lie
King Cobra
Last Girl Standing
The Reconquest
Sinister 2
