    New on Netflix this week: movies you can watch NOW

    Rosie Fletcher, Hugh Armitage, Sam Ashurst
    View photos
    Photo credit: Universal

    From Digital Spy

    Netflix is constantly updating its list, and it's hard to keep track of what's on there.

    But movie lovers out there with a subscription and a hankering for all the latest goodies – retro and new – can relax, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every movie that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

    Look out for our "Digital Spy Recommends" for the ones we loved best.

    New on Netflix: May 19

    Cropsey

    Pitch Perfect 2

    View photos
    Photo credit: Universal

    You're Next

    New on Netflix: May 18

    Arctic Blast

    Shaolin Soccer

    Shrek

    View photos
    Photo credit: Dreamworks

    New on Netflix: May 17

    30 Days in September

    Big Fat City

    The Fog

    New on Netflix: May 16

    Harsh Times

    View photos
    Photo credit: Andrea Sperling productions

    Leo The Lion

    Magic Snowflake

    Santa's Apprentice

    Trick or Treaters

    New on Netflix: May 15

    Ant Story

    Born to Win

    Chamatkar

    The Devil's Mistress

    The Guvnors

    The Intent

    Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

    Ram Jaane

    Selma

    View photos

    Television

    New on Netflix: May 14

    Satanic

    New on Netflix: May 13

    The Hallow

    View photos
    Photo credit: eOne

    New on Netflix: May 12

    Aiyyaa

    The Adventure Club

    Bald Mountain

    Bduddah Hoga Terra Baap

    Burdern

    Closer

    El Apostata

    Furious 7 - Digital Spy Recommends

    Gabbar Is Back

    Get Me Roger Stone

    Glow: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

    Hot Fuzz - Digital Spy Recommends

    Hunter Gatherer

    LoveTrue

    Madras Cafe

    Michael

    National Bird

    Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

    Sahara

    Stake Land - Digital Spy Recommends

    Stake Land II: The Stakelander

    Unfriended

    When The Bough Breaks

    White House Down

    New on Netflix: May 5

    The Good Witch's Gift

    The Good Witch's Wonder

    Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

    New on Netflix: May 4

    Screwed

    New on Netflix: May 3

    Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony

    Suite Franxçaise - Digital Spy Recommends

    New on Netflix: May 2

    Daughter of the Lake

    Kickboxer: Vengeance

    The Similars - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: XLrator Media

    Tomorrowland

    Trance

    Will 2 Love

    New on Netflix: May 1

    10 Years: The Reunion

    A Guy Thing

    A Yellow Bird

    Abby Sen

    Be Kind Rewind - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Focus Features

    Bittoo Boss

    Bombay Talkies

    Boss

    Budhia Singh: Born to Run

    Camp X-Ray

    Chaahat

    Chalk it Up

    Chashme Buddoor

    Chicken Run - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Dreamworks

    Class

    Crash

    The Descent - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Pathé

    Dharam Sankat Mein

    Drishyam

    The Duchess

    Eastern Promises - Digital Spy Recommends

    Enemy at the Gates

    English Babu Desi Mem

    The Favor

    Gollu Aur Pappu

    HALO Legends

    He Has Your Eyes

    Heritage Falls

    Hollywood Shuffle

    The Hot Spot

    In the Shadow of Iris

    The Incident

    Inkaar

    Into the Blue 2: The Reef

    The Iron Lady

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    Kahaani

    Kiss & Cry

    Kuffs

    Love

    Loving Ibiza

    Married to the Mob

    Mary Kom

    Michael Clayton - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Warner Bros.

    Moh Maya Money

    Mumbai Delhi Mumbai

    Neon City

    The Next Skin

    The Night of the Wild Boar

    Oh My God!

    One by Two

    Philomena - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    Pyarr Ka Punchnama

    Queen

    Raja Hindustani

    Rescue Dawn

    Resident Evil - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Screen Gems

    The Secrets of Emily Blair

    Sense and Sensibility - Digital Spy Recommends

    Shaitan

    Silent Hill

    Slumdog Millionaire

    Special 26

    Supremacy

    Tanu Weds Manu

    Taras Bulba

    Tuscan Wedding

    Troll 2 - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Epic Productions

    The Virgin Suicides - Digital Spy Recommends

    Volcano

    What the Fish

    The Wishing Tree

    Yamla Pagla Deewana 2

    New on Netflix: April 28

    Before I Wake

    View photos
    Photo credit: Netflix

    Hate Story

    Running Wild

    Small Crimes

    VIPs

    New on Netflix: April 27

    A Bronx Tale - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Savoy Pictures

    The Boys and Girl from County Clare

    The Last Executioner

    Mindfulness and Murder

    View photos
    Photo credit: Warner / Columbia

    The Shawshank Redemption - Digital Spy Recommends

    New on Netflix: April 26

    Donnie Brasco - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: TriStar

    The Longest Yard

    New on Netflix: April 25

    The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared

    Dear Zindagi

    The Forest

    P

    Shepherds and Butchers

    New on Netflix: April 24

    Long Nights Short Mornings

    New on Netflix: April 23

    The Last Witch Hunter

    The Magnificent Seven

    View photos
    Photo credit: Columbia Pictures

    New on Netflix: April 21

    Baghban

    Bhoothnath

    How I Spent my Summer Vacation

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    Little Boxes

    Sand Castle

    Tramps

    New on Netflix: April 20

    Tyler Perry's Good Deeds

    New on Netflix: April 19

    Bottom of the World

    Matilda - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: TriStar Pictures

    My Girl 2

    New on Netflix: April 18

    Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars

    New on Netflix: April 17

    Night at the Museum

    New on Netflix: April 16

    The Babadook - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos

    Ben-Hur

    Courage Under Fire

    New on Netflix: April 15

    Bibi and Tina: Girls vs Boys

    Bibi and Tina

    Bibi and Tina II

    Cold Harbour

    Dry

    Four Minutes

    The Neon Demon - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Gaumont

    Salm

    Sundown

    Veve

    The Wedding Party

    Break-up Buddies

    New on Netflix: April 14

    Arctic Heart

    David vs Goliath: battle oFaith

    Kid Cannabis

    Our Lovers

    Rangrezz

    Reclaim

    Sandy Wexler

    View photos
    Photo credit: Netflix

    Sex Ed

    The Chosen

    The Dead Lands

    The Escorts

    The Kidnappingo Freddy Heinekein

    The Longest Week

    We Are Family

    New on Netflix: April 13

    The 'Burbs

    Chandni Bar

    Colkatay Columbus

    Green is Gold

    Magic Mike

    View photos

    Robot

    New on Netflix: April 12

    Macho

    The Remains of the Day

    New on Netflix: April 11

    Home Invasion

    Koi... Mil Gaya

    New on Netflix: April 10

    Frat Star

    Viral

    View photos
    Photo credit: Dimension Films

    New on Netflix: April 8

    Almost Adults

    Incomplete

    New on Netflix: April 7

    Aarakshan

    Basic

    Blue Lagoon: The Awakening

    Dan in Real Life

    The Devil's Double

    View photos
    Photo credit: Herrick Entertainment

    Harold and Kumar get the Munchies

    Horror Story

    Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

    Kkrish

    Kkrish 3

    Let Me In

    View photos
    Photo credit: Overture Pictures

    The Lighthouse of the Orcas

    Match Point

    Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

    Pandorum

    Rangrezz

    Win It All

    Yamla Pagla Deewana

    New on Netflix: April 6

    Harry Brown

    View photos
    Photo credit: Marv Films

    New on Netflix: April 5

    Ghostbusters 2

    New on Netflix: April 3

    Never Let Go

    New on Netflix: April 2

    Buddymoon

    View photos
    Photo credit: Orion Pictures

    First Sunday

    New on Netflix: April 1

    A Weekend With The Family

    Boy Bye

    Dancing Quietly

    Deuces

    Elaan

    Five Nights in Maine

    The Flight of the Phoenix

    How To Beat The High Cost of Living

    Le Sangre Del Gallo

    Lazy Eye

    Look Who's Talking

    View photos
    Photo credit: TriStar Pictures

    Mostly Sunny

    O Amor No Diva

    Only for One Night

    Pájaros volando

    Skins

    Salaakhen

    Trauma

    Tucker and Dale vs Evil

    View photos
    Photo credit: Magnet Releasing

    The Wee Man

    New on Netflix: March 31

    21 - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony

    8MM

    A Walk In The Woods

    All About Them

    Are We Done Yet

    The Battle of Midway

    Beverley Hills Ninja

    Bonnie and Clyde

    The Bounty Hunter

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony

    Brotherhood

    Catch and Release

    Courageous

    Deadly Target

    The Devil's Own

    Did you Hear about the Morgans

    The Discovery

    Drunken Master - Digital Spy Recommends

    Enough

    The First Time

    Firstborn

    Grown Ups 2

    Hancock - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony

    How to Plan an Orgy in A Small Town

    Jobs

    Jonah Lives

    Lakeview Terrace

    Look Who's Talking Now

    Look Who's Talking Too

    Made of Honour

    Starting Over

    Mother's Day

    View photos
    Photo credit: Open Road Films

    Mummy I'm A Zombie

    Nerve

    Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

    Nine Lives

    Obsessed

    Paul Blart: Mall Cop

    Pineapple Express

    View photos

    Postman Pat: the Movie

    Prom Night

    Quarantine

    Return to Sender

    Riding in Cars with Boys

    Seven Pounds

    Sleepless in Seattle - Digital Spy Recommends

    The Stepfather

    Stomp The Yard

    The Swan Princess: The Mystery Of The Enchanted Treasure

    Take Down

    Top Five

    The Violators

    View photos
    Photo credit: Bulldog Film Distributors

    The Wailing - Digital Spy Recommends

    You Don't Mess with the Zohan

    New on Netflix: March 30

    9th Company

    A Christmas Horror Story

    Bodyguards and Assassins

    Devil's Playground

    Insidious 2

    View photos

    The Joneses

    The Love Punch

    The Man From Nowhere

    Margarita with a Straw

    Set Up

    Under The Mountain

    New on Netflix: March 29

    Hook - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: TriStar

    Legends of the Fall

    P.S. I Love You

    The Rise and Fall of a White Collar Hooligan

    Unfinished Business

    New on Netflix: March 27

    Blood Money

    Seventh Son

    New on Netflix: March 26

    Avengers: Age of Ultron - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Marvel Studios

    I Origins - Digital Spy Recommends

    Time Sweep

    Zathura

    New on Netflix: March 25

    Everly

    Miss You Already

    Mr Holmes - Digital Spy Recommends

    New on Netflix: March 24

    Call Of Heroes

    The Most Hated Woman in America

    Poltergeist III

    View photos
    Photo credit: MGM

    New on Netflix: March 23

    Locked Down

    Passengers

    New on Netflix: March 22

    As Good As It Gets - Digital Spy Recommends

    The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony

    The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

    New on Netflix: March 21

    Another Forever

    Big Game

    New on Netflix: March 20

    The Divergent Series: Insurgent

    View photos
    Photo credit: Lionsgate

    National Lampoon's Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj

    Tactical Force

    Vampire Dog

    New on Netflix: March 19

    Love and Friendship - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Protagonist Pictures

    New on Netflix: March 18

    Danny Collins

    Dorian Gray

    Insidious: Chapter 3

    New on Netflix: March 17

    Deidra and Laney Rob a Train

    View photos
    Photo credit: Netflix

    Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale

    Pandora

    Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

    New on Netflix: March 16

    The Big Lebowski - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Gramercy Pictures

    The 40 Year Old Virgin - Digital Spy Recommends

    Bowling For Columbine - Digital Spy Recommends

    Justice

    Justin and the Knights of Valor

    Mamma Mia!

    M.A.S.H - Digital Spy Recommends

    Sixteen Candles - Digital Spy Recommends

    New on Netflix: March 15

    13

    22 Bullets

    Asoka

    Bon Cop Bad Cop

    Kill the Irishman

    Let Us Prey

    Namour

    The Nice Guys - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Moviestore / Rex Shutterstock

    O Último Cine Drive-in

    One 2 Ka 4

    Ottaal

    Phantom

    Rage

    The Right Kind of Wrong

    Stan Helsing

    Sugar Mountain

    Sunrise

    New on Netflix: March 14

    Angry Indian Goddesses

    Brooklyn's Finest

    I Capture The Castle

    Just Friends

    The Men Who Stare at Goats - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos

    Quartet

    Recoil

    The Accidental Husband

    Disaster Movie

    Hannibal Rising

    View photos
    Photo credit: MGM

    House at the End of the Street

    Igor

    Penelope

    Shame - Digital Spy Recommends

    Toast - Digital Spy Recommends

    Vampire Academy

    Your Highness

    Youth in Revolt - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: c.Weinstein/Everett/Rex Features

    New on Netflix: March 12

    Showroom

    Thithi

    New on Netflix: March 11

    A Heavy Heart

    Burning Sands

    Kill the Messenger

    View photos
    Photo credit: Focus Features

    New on Netflix: March 10

    Drawers

    The Boss's Daughter

    The Butterfly's Dream

    Gallipoli - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Paramount

    Husband Factor

    I Saw The Sun

    Love By Chance

    Me Before you

    View photos
    Photo credit: Warner Bros.

    The Plane Tree

    Zenne Dancer

    New on Netflix: March 9

    127 Hours - Digital Spy Recommends

    Chappie - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Sony Pictures

    The Expendables 2

    Peter and the Farm

    The Sunshine Makers

    The Young Offenders

    New on Netflix: March 8

    S.W.A.T

    New on Netflix: March 6

    Better Off Single

    The Boy Next Door

    View photos
    Photo credit: Universal

    New on Netflix: March 4

    No Escape

    Two by Two

    War Games - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: MGM

    Yellowbeard

    New on Netflix: March 3

    Cinderella - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos

    Date With Love

    Ms Matched

    The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water

    New on Netflix: March 2

    Meltdown

    The Preacher's Son

    New on Netflix: March 1

    12 Monkeys - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: Universal

    A Hologram For The King

    White Coffin

    The Beast Within

    Big Stone Gap

    Captain Phillips - Digital Spy Recommends

    Coherence

    The Edge Of Love

    Groundhog Day - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos

    The Man In 3B

    Meet The Firm: Revenge in Rio

    My Awkward Sexual Adventure

    Nila

    Nise - The Heart Of Madness

    Reasonable Doubt

    The Red Thread

    Revelations

    Singing with Angels

    Speed 2: Cruise Control

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    Tiger

    Ugly

    Wolf Warrior

    New on Netflix: February 28

    People You May Know

    New on Netflix: February 27

    Brazilian Western

    Force 2

    Taken 3

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    New on Netflix: February 26

    Jonas

    New on Netflix: February 25

    Operações Especiais

    New on Netflix: February 24

    Death at a Funeral

    I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore

    Kingsman: The Secret Service - Digital Spy Recommends

    View photos
    Photo credit: 20th Century Fox

    New on Netflix: February 23

    Accidental Courtesy

    The Bank Job

    Finding Home

    The Lovers and the Despot

    New on Netflix: February 22

    Annie

    Blackhat

    View photos

    The Good Lie

    King Cobra

    Last Girl Standing

    The Reconquest

    Sinister 2

    You Might Also Like