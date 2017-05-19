New on Netflix this week: movies you can watch NOW

From Digital Spy

Netflix is constantly updating its list, and it's hard to keep track of what's on there.

But movie lovers out there with a subscription and a hankering for all the latest goodies – retro and new – can relax, because we've compiled a handy, constantly updated compendium of every movie that's been added in the past couple of months to Netflix UK.

Look out for our "Digital Spy Recommends" for the ones we loved best.

New on Netflix: May 19

Cropsey

Pitch Perfect 2

You're Next

New on Netflix: May 18

Arctic Blast

Shaolin Soccer

Shrek

New on Netflix: May 17

30 Days in September

Big Fat City

The Fog

New on Netflix: May 16

Harsh Times

Leo The Lion

Magic Snowflake

Santa's Apprentice

Trick or Treaters

New on Netflix: May 15

Ant Story

Born to Win

Chamatkar

The Devil's Mistress

The Guvnors

The Intent

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Ram Jaane

Selma

New on Netflix: May 14

Satanic

New on Netflix: May 13

The Hallow

New on Netflix: May 12

Aiyyaa

The Adventure Club

Bald Mountain

Bduddah Hoga Terra Baap

Burdern

Closer

El Apostata

Furious 7 - Digital Spy Recommends

Gabbar Is Back

Get Me Roger Stone

Glow: The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling

Hot Fuzz - Digital Spy Recommends

Hunter Gatherer

LoveTrue

Madras Cafe

Michael

National Bird

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Sahara

Stake Land - Digital Spy Recommends

Stake Land II: The Stakelander

Unfriended

When The Bough Breaks

White House Down

New on Netflix: May 5

The Good Witch's Gift

The Good Witch's Wonder

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

New on Netflix: May 4

Screwed

New on Netflix: May 3

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 - Digital Spy Recommends

