Netflix reveals first-look trailer for new Misfits-style show Supacell

Netflix has revealed a first-look trailer for upcoming Misfits-style series Supacell.

The sci-fi drama is coming to the platform in June and stars the likes of Doctor Who’s Tosin Cole and The Responder’s Adelayo Adedayo.

Supacell’s synopsis reads: "When a regular group of people in South London are gifted with superpowers, they find their new abilities have made them targets for a powerful entity."

The short teaser trailer focuses on couple Michael (Cole) and Dionne (Adedayo). Their happy life together is interrupted when Michael suddenly disappears and visits the future.

His time travel alerts him to the fact that Dionne will die very soon, and so he needs to use his new powers to try and save her – by working with and protecting the four other people who have also developed new powers.

The six-part series also stars Michael Salami, Eddie Marsan and Travis Jay, and is created, written and directed by Andrew Onwubolu – better known as rapper Rapman.

The artist spoke about Supacell in a video for Netflix back when the show wrapped in April last year and was about to head into post-production.

He said: "The deeper meaning of the show and the deeper theme of the show is love. Because everyone in it is trying to help someone that they love. When you see how we intertwine powers with regular human emotions – yeah, you’re gonna be hooked."

Rapman also shared his love of the superhero genre and opened up about why he wanted to make a series like this.

"Growing up in South London," he said, "I never really saw anything that made me think, ‘Yeah, this could happen where we’re from’. But now, when you watch Supacell, you’re actually gonna think, ‘You know what? That probably could happen, you know!’

"I thought Netflix would see the script and feel it’s a bit big, let’s reign it in, but nah. They [were] the opposite, they let us fly to the sky with it."

Supacell is coming to Netflix this June, with a date yet to be announced.

