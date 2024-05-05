Netflix is removing all of these movies and TV shows this month
Netflix removes a large amount of titles each month without warning – and May 2024 is no different.
Over the next 31 days, many movies and TV shows will not only be added to the service, but will disappear altogether meaning titles will vanish from your watchlist before you’ve had the chance to watch them.
Fortunately, The Independent has put together a list of every single thing, including some Netflix Originals, that will be culled in the coming month.
From high-profile films to little-seen shows, here is every titled being removed from Netflix in May 2024.
NB: We compiled this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.
1 May
Above Suspicion – US
Anger Management – US
Annabelle – US
Antz – US
Apollo 13 – US
Austenland – UK
Awakenings – UK
Baby Geniuses – UK
Beethoven – US
Bird on a Wire – US
The ‘Burbs – US
The Change-Up – US
Coach Carter – UK
The Core – UK
Cowboys & Aliens – US
Desperado – US
Down with the King – US
Dumb and Dumber – US
Elvis – US
Erin Brockovich – US
The First Purge – US
Fletch – US
The Flintstones – US
The Florida Project – US
The Four Seasons – US
Fried Green Tomatoes – US
The Glass Castle – US
Gods of Egypt – UK
The Good Shepherd – US
Heat – UK
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – US
Igor – US
Joker – US
Jurassic Park – US
Jurassic Park III – US
Kindergarten Cop – US
King Kong (2005) – US
Knuckle – UK
Kung Fu Panda 3 – UK
Legion – US
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – US
Love & Basketball – US
Mamma Mia! – US
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! – US
Margot at the Wedding – US
Munafik 2 – UK (Netflix Original)
Munich – UK
The Other Side of the Mountain – US
Parenthood – US
Play Misty for Me – US
Primal Fear – UK
The Purge: Election Year – US
Silver Linings Playbook – US
Silverado – US
Sincerely Yours, Dhaka – US
Sinister – UK
Sixteen Candles – US
The Skeleton Key – UK
Soul Surfer – US
Step Brothers – US
The Sting – US
The Story of Film: A New Generation – UK
Sun Cry Moon – UK/US
Sur Sapata – UK/US
Tammy – US
13 Going on 30 – US
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – UK
30 Days of Night – US
Tom and Jerry – US
27 Dresses – US
Twins – US
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? – US
Underworld: Evolution – US
Vanquish – US
Warrior – US
Whiplash – US
Why Did I Get Married? – US
The Yeti Adventures – US
Zack and Miri Make a Porno – US
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes – US
2 May
Bennett’s War – UK/US
Boys Over Flowers – UK/US
Lady Driver – UK/US
Magic Mike’s Last Dance – US
Roped – UK/US
The Stand at Paxton County – UK/US
23 Walks – UK
3 May
Despicable Me 3 – UK
The Souvenir – UK
Survive the Night – US
4 May
Arctic Dogs – US
5 May
The Football Factory – UK
Resident Evil – UK
Resident Evil: Extinction – UK
Resident Evil: Retribution – UK
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – UK
The Secret: Dare to Dream – UK
6 May
Daughters Of – UK
Reminiscence – UK
7 May
City of God: 10 Years Later – US
8 May
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? – US
9 May
Uncut Gems – US
10 May
Ad Astra – UK
High Crimes – UK
The Princess Weiyoung – UK
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – US
11 May
Illegal Woman – US
Studio 666 – UK
St Vincent – US
Where the Crawdads Sing – US
14 May
Ahaan – US
Mere Pyare Prime Minister – US
Rencor tatuado – US
15 May
Big Momma’s House – UK
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – UK
Fantastic Mr Fox – UK
Fifty Shades of Black – US
Pure as Snow – UK
16 May
8 Mile – UK
Darkest Hour – UK
Fifty Shades of Grey – UK
Inglorious Basterds – UK
Long Live the Bonus Family – UK
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie – UK
Shark Tale – UK
Turbo – UK
17 May
The Bridge – UK/US
The CEO – UK/US
The Figurine – UK/US
Mokalik – UK/US
October 1 – US
Phone Swap – UK/US
Uncontrollably Fond – UK
21 May
678 – US
Asmaa – US
Until Midnight – US
23 May
The Boxtrolls – US
Minari – US
TV
1 May
Colony – UK
Harry Enfield’s Television Programme – UK
Hong Kong West Side Stories – US
Iris – UK/US
Medici – UK/US (Netflix Original)
Munafik 2 – UK (Netflix Original)
Simon – US
8 May
Taskmaster – UK
11 May
The Defected – US
15 May
I Hear You Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & a LostSoul – US
16 May
I Hear You – UK/US
17 May
Hwarang – UK
Love in the Moonlight – UK
The Producers – UK
18 May
Well-Intended Love – UK/US
20 May
Rosario Tijeras – US
Documentary
1 May
Einsatzgruppen: The Nazi Death Squads – UK/US
The Wall: Climb for Gold – UK
6 May
In Our Mothers’ Garden – US
17 May
Born in Gaza – US
Born in Syria – US
Dying To Tell (Netflix Original) – US
18 May
Laerte-se (Netflix original) – US
20 May
Hating Peter Tatchell – US
22 May
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live at Abbey Road Studios – US
Comedy
2 May
Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (Netflix Original) – UK/US
18 May
Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir – US
Kids
1 May
Angelina Ballerina – US
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures – UK
Barney and Friends – US
Octonauts – UK/US
27 May
Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure – US