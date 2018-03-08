Netflix making cinematic universe with Deadpool creator

From Digital Spy

It's no secret that Marvel is refusing to make any new shows with Netflix because of the upcoming Disney streaming service.

The streaming giant will keep the interconnected Marvel shows it has previously produced, but even some of those are going away. With its partnership with Marvel changing, Netflix is now turning elsewhere for its comic book content.

Netflix has inked a lucrative deal with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Akiva Goldsman - who's written Batman Forever, The Da Vinci Code and Star Trek Discovery, among many other projects - to adapt the Extreme Universe of comics within a writers' room.

These comics was created by original Deadpool writer Rob Liefeld when he broke away from Marvel and DC Comics. The Extreme Universe includes heroes like Bloodstrike, Bloodwulf, Cybrid and other very '90s-sounding superheroes.

Netflix's plan is for Akiva Goldsman to use the characters of the Extreme Universe to oversee a series of interconnected movies that will rival both the MCU and the DCEU.

"Netflix has become a part of everyday existence for me and my children," Rob Liefeld said today (March 8). "Their programming is the most dynamic and diverse I have seen. I am beyond thrilled and inspired to be bringing my Extreme catalogue to life with the creative wizards at Netflix.

"What Akiva Goldsman has achieved with his craft and storytelling across all mediums in our industry is of absolute benefit for my Extreme characters. He is an absolute comic book fanatic and working with him on adapting Extreme Universe has been electric.

"His stellar work on Star Trek Discovery has wowed the fandom and trust me when I say that the Teen Titans show he is producing is going to blow fans away. I cannot wait to show the world what we have in store."

There's been no timeline for release of these movies yet.

