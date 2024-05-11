Netanyahu Trades Insults With Colombia President Over Gaza War
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Colombian President Gustavo Petro after the South American leader called for his arrest over the war in Gaza.
“Israel will not be lectured by an antisemitic supporter of Hamas,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X on Saturday.
Earlier this month, Petro said Colombia would cut diplomatic ties with Israel for having “a genocidal president.” On Friday, he wrote, “Netanyahu won’t stop the genocide, which implies an arrest order by the International Criminal Court.”
Israel’s relations have soured with governments across Latin America in recent months as the death toll rose in its Gaza campaign.
