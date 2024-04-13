Netanyahu says 'we will overcome all our enemies' amid Iran attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement in the Knesset. "The State of Israel is strong, the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] are strong, the people of Israel are strong," Netanyahu wrote in a post on X, just four minutes before an army post saying that Iran had launched drones. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that "Israel is strong" in a post on X just as the army first confirmed the Iranian drone and missile attack.

"Together we will stand, and with God's help - together we will overcome all our enemies," he wrote.