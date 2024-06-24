Netanyahu says heaviest Gaza fighting almost over - but Lebanon looms: Updates

Intense fighting in the Gaza Strip will soon end, but the war won't until Hamas has relinquished all control over the battered enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

Netanyahu, speaking on Israel's conservative Channel 14, said Sunday that easing Gaza fighting would allow Israel to concentrate more military assets on Hezbollah in Lebanon. He also said Israel was willing to completely pause fighting in Gaza in exchange for the return of some of hostages held by Hamas-led militants − but stressed that Israel was "obligated" to resume fighting after a pause complete the goal of destroying Hamas.

The much-ballyhooed, multi-stage peace proposal unveiled by President Joe Biden last month, which also won the support of the U.N. Security Council, provided for a cease-fire that could evolve into an end to the fighting. The Biden administration has said Israel accepted the plan and has been pressing Hamas to do the the same.

Hamas issued a statement Monday saying Netanyahu's statement about continuing the fighting is actually a "clear confirmation of his rejection of the recent U.N. Security Council resolution and the proposals of U.S. President Joe Biden."

The statement called on the international community to pressure Israel to end the war. It also called on the Biden administration to stop supporting Israel and "lift its cover over the occupation and its crimes, which make Washington a key partner in their perpetuation."

Hamas-led militants killed almost 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 in a brazen, bloody Oct. 7 raid on Israel communities bordering Gaza. More than 100 hostages remain in Gaza, though dozens are believed dead. The attack prompted Israel's assault on Gaza, which authorities there say has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians.

Displaced men walk with a donkey-drawn cart carrying their belongings as they flee the northwest of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on June 24, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israel protesters clashed in the predominantly Jewish Los Angeles neighborhood of Pico-Robertson on Sunday. The United Jewish Coalition issued a statement afterward saying the incident "brought to life the darkest nightmare many of us hoped we would never witness on American soil" and that Jews in Los Angeles were no longer safe.

∎ Netanyahu reiterated his rejection of a Biden-backed plan to have some version of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority run Gaza when the war is over.

Pressure on Netanyahu builds: Biden questions his motives, Hamas sticks to demands

Israel ready to expand Lebanon military operation

When the Gaza fighting has eased, Netanyahu said Israel will deploy more forces along the northern border with Lebanon, where clashes with Hezbollah have escalated and forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes for months. Netanyahu said the primary goal will be to establish defensive positions in the north.

"If we can, we will do this diplomatically. If not, we will do it another way," Netanyahu said. "But we will bring them home."

European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Monday that the Middle East was close to seeing the conflict expanding into Lebanon and possibly beyond. Borrell noted that Iran-backed Hezbollah threatened EU member Cyprus just last week.

"The risk of this war effecting the south of Lebanon and spilling over is every day bigger," Borrell told reporters ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg. "We are on the eve of the war expanding."

Palestinians accuse Israelis of attacking aid distribution center

Eight Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli airstrike on a training college near Gaza City being used to distribute aid, witnesses said. The strike hit part of a vocational college run by the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA that provides aid to displaced families.

"Some people ... were filling up water, others were receiving coupons, and suddenly we heard something falling," Mohammed Tafesh, who witnessed the carnage, told Reuters. "We ran away, those who were carrying water let it spill."

The Israeli military, which has repeatedly accused the agency of supporting Hamas, said in a statement that "precise armament" and thorough intelligence were used to protect civilians not involved with Hamas.

"This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organization's systematic use of infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for terrorist activity," the military said in a statement.

Hamas dismissed Israel's claim that the site was being used for military purposes as "an exposed lie that conceals the true intentions of this fascist government towards the UNRWA."

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israeli war news: Heaviest fighting in Gaza almost over; Lebanon next?