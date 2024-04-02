Netanyahu: Israel responsible for deadly attack on aid workers

Palestinians inspect the heavily damaged vehicle after the Israeli attacks target officials working ta the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK). Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is responsible for the deadly attack on aid workers in the Gaza Strip in a statement on Tuesday.

He called it a "tragic case of an unintentional strike" by Israeli forces on "innocent people," in a video message posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Israel is in contact with the governments of the people who were killed and would do everything so that such an incident does not happen again, Netanyahu said.

Seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees were killed in the airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Monday despite having coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Palestinians inspect the heavily damaged vehicle after the Israeli attacks target officials working ta the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK). Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Palestinians inspect the heavily damaged vehicle after the Israeli attacks target officials working ta the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK). Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Bodies of the deceased officials of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), can be seen on the ground following an Israeli attack on a WCK vehicle in Deir Al-Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A person holds the passports belonging to deceased officials of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), following an Israeli attack on a WCK vehicle in Deir Al-Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A person holds the passports belonging to deceased officials of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), following an Israeli attack on a WCK vehicle in Deir Al-Balah. Omar Ashtawy/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa