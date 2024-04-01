Net zero now threatens our national security

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho is quite right: Labour’s promise to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 is “dangerous”. It threatens to plunge UK households and businesses into the dark while boosting the Chinese companies on which we will be mainly reliant for supplying all the cables, batteries and other kit we will need to get anywhere close to achieving the target.

But why does she think it will be much different to the Government’s own policy of decarbonising the gird by 2035? Coutinho seems to be asserting that between the years 2030 and 2035 will magically spring up a UK-based steel, copper and battery industry which will somehow undercut the Chinese. Dream on.

The Chinese have already built an insurmountable competitive advantage in building batteries. They have bought up a lot of the mines in Africa and elsewhere which supply the rare metals required to manufacture them. They, along with India, have expanded their steel industries where we have run ours down. Where’s all that steel going to come from, now that the Tory Government has handed the owners of Port Talbot a bung to close down both their blast furnaces and build in their place – eventually – an electric arc furnace which will only be able to do half the job of making the metal?

As for the assertion that the Government’s policy of decarbonising the grid by 2035 will, unlike Labour’s policy, keep the lights on, I wouldn’t count on it if I were you. True, it gives us an extra five years to build the hydrogen plants or other forms of mass electricity storage which would be necessary to support a grid which is fed mainly by intermittent wind and solar.

But given that hydrogen electrolysis plants don’t yet exist at commercial scale, and that battery storage is still horrendously expensive, it doesn’t bode well for the cliff edge the Government has created for itself in 2035. The same is true of the carbon capture and storage plants which the Government has touted as an alternative means of decarbonising the grid – the plan being to fit it to gas power stations. That technology doesn’t yet exist at scale in Britain, either. As with energy storage, it promises to add huge costs and lower efficiency even if it can be rushed through by 2035.

Maybe our Energy Security Secretary has calculated that the Government’s plans don’t really matter because the Conservatives are highly unlikely to win the election anyway. Decarbonising the grid will become Labour’s millstone, so why shouldn’t the Tories spin the conceit that their slightly more relaxed decarbonisation policy would have succeeded where Labour’s is destined to fail?

I’ll tell you why not: because voters are not stupid, and they can work out that what is totally unachievable by 2030 is not much more achievable by 2035. They can see that all these net zero targets are going to push up bills and threaten Britain’s energy security. If the Government wants cleaner energy it should invest in promising technologies, not ban our existing energy infrastructure. Labour and the Conservatives are both doomed if they think they can magic an entirely decarbonised grid into existence over the next few years without imposing huge cost penalties on homes and businesses.

