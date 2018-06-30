Net Neutrality Supporter Threatened to Murder FCC Chairman's Children, DOJ Says

A California man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to murder Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai’s children over the repeal of net neutrality regulations.

Markara Man, 33, threatened to kill Pai’s family in December 2017 via several emails in which he blamed the FCC chairman for alleged child suicides over the repeal, the Department of Justice said.

“Two kids have killed themselves over [the Official Action] so far. Since you’re the tiebreaker vote… * Stares hauntingly past you* * Slowly raises arm and points directly at you* Their blood is forever on your hands,” one email stated, according to an FBI affidavit.

One of the emails specifically threatened the killing of Pai’s children, stating, “I will find your children and I will kill them.”

The FBI traced the emails to Man’s Norwalk home in May through an IP address provided Google, when Man admitted to sending the threats because he was “angry” about the repeal and wanted to “scare” Pai, officials said.

Man, charged with threatening to murder a member of the immediate family of a U.S. official, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.