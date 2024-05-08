Nessel announces charges tied to breach of 2020 voter data in Hillsdale County

Attorney Stefanie Lambert appears in court via Zoom on May 2, 2024 | Screenshot

Updated, 7:51 p.m., 5/8/24

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges on Wednesday against former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney, Stefanie Lambert Junttila, alleging the pair permitted an unauthorized computer examiner to access voter data concerning the 2020 election, which included non-public information.

In a statement, the Michigan Department of Attorney General contended that Scott, a Republican, disregarded multiple instructions from the director of elections to present the Adams Township voting tabulator to an authorized vendor for maintenance and testing. The department said Scott withheld the tabulator until it was seized by Michigan State Police executing a search warrant.

The department also contends that Lambert Juntilla illicitly transmitted data concerning the 2020 general election from the Adams Township electronic poll book under Scott’s direction.

“Ensuring election security and integrity stands as the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Nessel, a Democrat. “When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, show blatant disregard for voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process. Those who engage in such reckless conduct must be held accountable for their actions.”

Lambert Juntilla was previously indicted for allegedly attempting to access and tamper with voting machines following the 2020 election, along with former state Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City) and GOP former attorney general nominee Matt DePerno. Lambert Juntilla’s case is slated for trial on Oct. 21.

Scott was stripped of her election administration authority by the Michigan Bureau of Elections in 2021, and was later ousted in a 2023 recall.

Michigan State Police referred the matter to the Department of Attorney General following an investigation into possible election law violations.

Juntilla’s attorney, Dan Hartman sent a statement, in response to the charges.

“Stefanie Lambert has not violated the law,” he said. “Her efforts to identify and bring powerful entities to account for the violations of election law has created an enterprise that has acted overtly to conceal their crimes. I have spoken to Stefanie who remains steadfast in her efforts to bring transparency to the people’s election data, processes and procedures.”

Scott faces the following charges:

One count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony

One count of computers — unauthorized access, a five-year felony

One count of conspiracy to commit the offense of computers — unauthorized access, a five-year felony

One count of misconduct in office, a five-year felony

One count of concealing or withholding a voting machine, a five-year felony

One count of disobeying a lawful instruction or order of the secretary of state as chief election officer, a 90-day misdemeanor

Lambert Junttila was charged with the following:

One count of using a computer to commit a crime, a seven-year felony

One count of computers — unauthorized access, a five-year felony

One count of conspiracy to commit the offense of computers — unauthorized access, a five-year felony

