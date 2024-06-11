Neshannock pursuit lands driver in jail

Jun. 11—A man who tried to flee from Neshannock Township police and reportedly nearly caused accidents is in the Lawrence County jail facing multiple charges.

Police reported in a criminal complaint that Thomas Beener, 54, of North Jefferson Street led them on a short chase on Wilmington and Shenango roads around 3 p.m. Friday through afternoon traffic.

According to the report, an officer attempted to pull over a red Buick that Beener was driving, because it did not have an inspection sticker. The car took off at high speed, passing several vehicles in a no-passing zone. As the officer caught up to the car, it turned east onto Shenango Road and passed several more cars, nearly causing an accident at the intersection, the report said.

The Buick continued toward Mercer Road and nearly struck a city bus that was turning from Plank Road, the officer reported.

The car, traveling at high speed, then went off the road at the intersection of Shenango and Mercer roads, and Beener got out and ran, police reported.

Officers caught him in the parking lot of the township municipal building and found that his driver's license is suspended.

He is charged with one count each of recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding police and driving without a license, and six counts each of passing where prohibited and reckless driving.

He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on a $30,000 bond.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

