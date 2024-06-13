Neptune man, 41, found guilty of armed robbery at 7-Eleven

FREEHOLD - A 41-year-old Neptune man has been found guilty of armed robbery at his local 7-Eleven on Route 35 and West Lake Avenue, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Wednesday.

William A. Herndon was convicted by a jury on Monday following a trial before state Superior Court Judge Christie Bevacqua.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 31, 2023, Neptune Police responded to the convenience store in response to an alarm activation, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

While a store employee was giving change to a customer, Herndon brandished a sawed-off shotgun and reached over the counter in an attempt to take money out of the cash register. He then fled the area in an unknown direction, the statement said.

The subsequent investigation resulted in Herndon being identified as the suspect and he was arrested without incident on April 18, 2023 and detained in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township.

At trial, the prosecution presented physical evidence, witness testimony and video evidence — including recovered video of Herndon sawing off the end of the shotgun he used in the robbery — in order to prove their case.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Prosecutors Nicole Wallace and Jamie Fitzgerald. Herndon was represented by Freehold-based defense attorney Anthony Aldorasi.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 30 before Judge Bevacqua. Herndon faces up to 20 years in state prison.

