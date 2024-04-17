Neptune gas leak and downed power line prompts evacuations, public safety warnings

The Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management posted this photo of a fire at the corner of Green Grove Road and West Bangs Avenue, which was caused by a combination of a downed electrical line and a gas leak. The adjacent red building is A Little Class Preschool.

NEPTUNE — A gas leak has forced first responders to evacuate A Little Class Preschool and nearby residences after an electrical line fell from a utility pole at the corner of Green Grove Road and West Bangs Avenue and ignited, said township police Capt. Michael J. McGhee, a department spokesman.

The cause of the leak and how the separate utility line came down is currently unknown, McGhee said.

All of the children at the daycare facility have since been reunited with their families, he said.

An estimated 1,500 customers of Jersey Central Power & Light were without electricity on Wednesday evening. JCP&L was actively working to restore power to the affected neighborhoods and New Jersey Natural Gas was also on the scene to stop the gas leak.

In a separate post on Facebook, the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management said a hazmat team was on site and “residences and businesses in the area of the leak have been evacuated.”

The public was instructed to avoid the area until further notice and those residents who remained in the surrounding neighborhood were being told “keep your doors and windows closed.”

Traffic signals on Routes 66 and 33 in that area were also out, the post said.

McGhee said no injuries have been reported.

