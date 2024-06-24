Neosho student attends prestigious STEM forum

NEOSHO, Mo. — One local 12-year-old girl joined students nationwide in a unique prestigious experience.

Neosho resident, Schiylah Pilant, joined 70 other students to attend the “National Youth Leadership Forum” focusing on STEM.

The program helps students explore interests in things that go beyond a normal classroom.

She was nominated by one of her teachers at Neosho Junior High.

Pilant traveled to Northwest University in Seattle, Washington for over a week.

During her trip, she got hands-on training in forensic science, and created blueprints for a “Mission to Mars.”

She also met an astronaut, several scientists, and a plastic surgeon.

“I feel very lucky in that I feel honored that I got to do that, that I got to be there and meet those people and do those things. And I just I feel accomplished. It was kind of like a dream that I’ve always thought about, like, what’s it going to look like? And when I got there, I was like, this satisfies me like this. This is nice. I like this,” said Schiylah Pilant.

Pilant was also a semi-finalist for the naming of the 2020 NASA rover when she was eight.

