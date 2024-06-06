Neosho man granted probation in stolen gun case

Jun. 6—A 48-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm and received suspended sentences.

Trinity J. Sudenberg, of Neosho, changed his plea to guilty on the two counts in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal dismissing a third count of possession of methamphetamine and allowing the suspended sentences.

Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea bargain and assessed Sudenberg seven years on each count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The convictions stem from a traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy two years ago along North Elm Road following a report of a theft of a firearm. Sudenberg, who was driving the vehicle, acknowledged the presence of a gun in a door compartment of the car.

A probable-cause affidavit states that he claimed to the deputy that he took the gun from the victim because the victim had been talking about shooting a girl on a school bus. But a passenger in his car told the deputy Sudenberg took it to sell it.

A search of the vehicle also purportedly turned up two bags of meth and a small amount of marijuana, the basis for the count dismissed in the plea deal.