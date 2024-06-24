Neosho event honors women veterans with tea gathering

NEOSHO, Mo. — More than tea was served today as women veterans gathered in Neosho.

Women from all across the Four States, including Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Neosho.

Established by the American Legion Auxiliary Neosho Unit 163, the event started as a way to give women veterans a place to feel honored, be recognized, and share their stories.

It started with eight attendees for the first event and has grown to 42.

Girl Scout troops from Neosho and Rocky Comfort served guests fresh tea, salads and desserts to go with their drinks.

For most, it’s more than just tea, but also a way to share connections.

“They forget a lot of times that there are women who have served throughout history and we don’t wanna be forgotten, for our contributions to our country and our service. So it’s nice to get to spend time together and network,” said Rhonda Philliber, Army veteran.

“It’s nice to get together with other females. I’ve already met some that I’ve never met before, we’ve been talking and its almost an instant bond and connection with that other woman, sister is what we call each other,” said Kimberly Bell, Army veteran.

Bell says this event has inspired her to connect with other women veterans in the area by creating a Facebook group.

