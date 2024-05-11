Neom wants to build a 1,500-foot infinity pool that's almost 4 times longer than one in Dubai

Saudi Arabia is planning to build the world's longest infinity pool in Neom's Treyam region.

If completed, the pool would be 1,500 feet long and suspended 220 feet above the sea.

The plans dwarf Dubai's 393-foot-long infinity pool that's suspended between twin skyscrapers.

If completed, the pool will be suspended 220 feet above the sea in Neom's Treyam region. Developers have said it would be the world's longest.

Treyam will be home to the world’s longest infinity pool. Stretching 450 meters and elevated 36 meters above the sea, guests will enjoy dramatic views of the region's natural beauty. #Treyam #NEOM pic.twitter.com/syJG7hCZ34 — NEOM (@NEOM) March 20, 2024

In a statement, Neom said the design "represents a harmonious fusion of contemporary design and minimal environmental impact while promising guests an unparalleled retreat to unwind and rejuvenate amidst breathtaking natural vistas."

A rendering for Neom's planned infinity pool. Neom

If completed, the pool would dwarf nearby Dubai's offering — a 393-foot-long infinity pool suspended between twin skyscrapers. The twin skyscrapers One Za'abeel opened in February.

Located on the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, Treyam is one of Neom's recently-announced regions.

Planners have described it as a "premier resort" designed for "adventure and endeavor." The region will also offer other activities such as sailing, diving, and other water sports.

Developers also say guests will be able to enjoy extensive "technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings."

Representatives for Neom did not immediately respond to a request for comment, made outside normal working hours.

Saudi's Neom project is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 project, which aims to transform the country into a luxury tourism destination and innovation hub.

The projects will not come cheap, however. Recent reports have indicated that the realities of the trillion-dollar investments may be starting to cause alarm at the highest level of the Saudi government.

Saudi officials have also faced claims that they used lethal force to evict people living on the land to make way for a part of the project called The Line . An exiled Saudi colonel said he was ordered to clear the area, which was mostly populated by the Huwaitat tribe, BBC News reported on Thursday.

