Nemours plans big expansion at Lake Nona hospital

Nemours Children’s Health has proposed a significant emergency room expansion at its Lake Nona hospital.

The Jacksonville-based nonprofit health system has applied to the city of Orlando for Specific Parcel Master Plan approval for a two-story, 105,700-square-foot emergency room expansion with 28 beds at 6535 Nemours Parkway.

New construction would expand the hospital from a 648,604-square-foot facility to 754,304 square feet. The project would also eliminate a 61-space surface parking lot to the south of the Nemours Children’s Hospital Florida and replace it with a 126-space lot to the west of the project.

