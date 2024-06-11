Nella Domenici talks U.S. Senate bid during campaign stop in Ruidoso

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Nella Domenici visited Ranchers Steak and Seafood of Ruidoso Monday, June 10, to talk with locals about the issues concerning New Mexico, particularly the rural parts of the state.

Her foe in November will be incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich, who has held the Senate seat since 2013.

During her talk, not surprisingly, she evoked her father, Pete, who served as a U.S. Senator representing New Mexico for 36 years, from 1973-2009.

U.S. Senate candidate Nella Domenici meets with voters June 10, 2024 at Ranchers Steak and Seafood in Ruidoso.

Ideals and examples her father showed her, that she said she hopes to emulate, include:

“Be the voice for the people who don’t have a voice.”

“If you want to impact change at the grassroots level, do it in a bipartisan way.”

“Have courage even when things seem impossible.”

“Those are some of the values my father instilled in me,” Nella Domenici said.

As to why she’s running for Senate, Domenici again said she’s following her father’s example of service.

As to why she’s running for Senate now, in 2024, Domenici was more specific.

“New Mexicans are so angry, and things are so bad, people will go out and vote for new leadership,” she said.

She said New Mexico is No. 1 in the country in crime, and No. 52 in the country in education (below Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia) and “we have so many problems between those two extremes,” she said.

She laid much of the problems of New Mexico at the feet of what she termed the seven top-level elected officials in the state, all Democrats: Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham; U.S. Sen. Heinrich; U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan; U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury; U. S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez; U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez; and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Domenici talked about several key issues for New Mexicans and some of her thoughts on addressing them.

• Crime. “Crime is not just local in New Mexico,” she said. She said Albuquerque has lots of cartels, and Heinrich has missed an opportunity to get federal law enforcement involved. “The FBI is supposed to be hearing from your senator.”

• Cost of Living. Domenici said her business experience, her ability to understand budgets and read profit-and-loss statements can help her address economic issues.

• The Border. Because of New Mexico’s unique situation with the border, Domenici believes the issue is best approached by breaking it into small parts. “In New Mexico we have a need for seasonal immigrants, and that can be done in an isolated way. We need to secure the border and we can finish our wall. Our border position has a lot of advantages but it has just gotten thrown in with this amalgam of border problems.”

• Education. Domenici said the state can learn from the charter schools she and her husband created, schools that consistently score better than others in the state. “Charter schools are public schools, but they are all about optionality.”

• Mental Health. Clearly an important and personal issue with Domenici and her family, she opened her talk with a story of how her father shared with she and her siblings the news of their sister’s schizophrenia diagnosis. “He told us, ‘Your job is to be open and talk to people about this. By being open, people can change the lives of millions of families.’”

• Natural resources. Domenici said resources can be used in a balanced way, giving the private sector a chance to run their businesses.

Later in the day, Domenici visited with Ruidoso-area Realtors, then attended the New Mexico Cattle Growers banquet in the evening.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Nella Domenici talks U.S. Senate bid during campaign stop in Ruidoso