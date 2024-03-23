Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled gets cancelled a second time

Neil Patrick Harris' romantic series Uncoupled has been cancelled for a second time.

The show featured the A Series of Unfortunate Events and Doctor Who actor as a gay man in his 40s who finds his 17-year-long relationship abruptly end, and must learn to navigate the modern world of dating.

Season 1 was on Netflix, but the streaming giant decided to axe it as part of a wave of cancellations. Despite solid reviews, it reportedly wasn't a big performer.

Courtesy of Netflix

Related: Doctor Who season 14 trailer reveals new look at Game of Thrones star's villain

Showtime (now part of Paramount+) stepped in to renew the show for a second season, and with scripts mostly written, was gearing up to begin production in a few months. However, Deadline states that the decision was made to not go ahead with it in the end.

Co-creator Darren Star, who is also behind Emily in Paris, had previously teased one of the plotlines that the second season would have followed, specifically the answer to the mystery of Kai's (Jasai Chase Owens) birth father.

"We have strong ideas about that storyline. We almost gave it away in season one, then decided not to. It'll be very surprising," he said.

Courtesy of Netflix

Related: Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount lands unexpected new role

Meanwhile, Emily in Paris began production of its fourth season back in January. One of its lead actors, Ashley Park, suffered a bout of septic shock and was hospitalised shortly before production was set to start.

She soon made it to set, although she had to wait for medical clearance to start filming. She said that her co-stars gave her an "incredible warm welcome" and thanked everyone on the production team and at Netflix for "their genuine kindness and gracious patience".





You Might Also Like