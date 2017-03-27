Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Cutest Moments
Check out these insanely cute moments from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.
Check out these insanely cute moments from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.
Kosmo: His daughter and son in law can't have official roles because that comes with a salary and you can't hire your family in those jobs because of the Federal Anti-Nepotism Statute of 1967. It's illegal. Are they really the most qualified people for that job? If Ivanka proves ineffectual will 45 fire her? He's putting family above his country and his sworn duty.
4.8k