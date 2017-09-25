Neil deGrasse Tyson Picks Apart The Science Of Iconic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has some good news and bad news for the creative team behind “Game of Thrones.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has some good news and bad news for the creative team behind “Game of Thrones.”

On the one hand, they got a big detail about their dragons absolutely right... but on the other, they also got something glaringly wrong when it comes to how chains work.

Tyson, the best-selling author and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, explained it all in a series of tweets on Sunday:

Everybody all caught up on #GameOfThrones? I have a comment or two, if anybody is interested… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

I thought the frozen dead dudes couldn’t swim, but aside from that… — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Bad Physics in #GameOfThrones: Pulling a dragon out of a lake? Chains need to be straight, and not curve over hill and dale. pic.twitter.com/VIJlIuDz3L — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Good Bio-Physics in #GameOfThrones: The Dragon Wingspans are sensibly large, as their body weight would require for flight. pic.twitter.com/gzD5wI38u5 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

The sensibly large wingspan of Dragons in #GameOfThrones contrasts with aerodynamically useless wings of Renaissance cherubs. pic.twitter.com/I8L8ILBtUu — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Good Biology in #GameOfThrones: As in #LordOfTheRings, Dragons forfeited their forelimbs to make wings, like birds & bats. pic.twitter.com/pguBe6rosQ — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017

Intriguing Thermal Physics in #GameOfThrones: BlueDragon breath would be at least a factor of 3X hotter than RedDragon breath pic.twitter.com/RvpBkqJ1sw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 24, 2017