Neil deGrasse Tyson Destroys Climate Change Deniers' Favorite Argument In 1 Tweet

A go-to argument from science deniers was absolutely crushed by one of the world’s most famous scientists.

Some believe one reason for the consensus that human activity has caused climate change is that scientists are in cahoots with each other. But Neil deGrasse Tyson, the astrophysicist, author and director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, highlighted the biggest flaw in that logic in a tweet he fired off on Sunday:

Anyone who thinks scientists like agreeing with one another has never attended a scientific conference. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) September 10, 2017

Tyson has tackled the issue before. Just last month, he said that no one denied the solar eclipse, which was predicted by science.

“I don’t see people objecting to it. I don’t see people in denial of it. Yet methods and tools of science predict it,” he said on “The Daily Show.” “So when methods and tools of science predict other things, to have people turn around and say ’I deny what you say,’ there’s something wrong in our world when that happens.”

Earlier this year, Tyson also warned that America’s growing rejection of science was “the beginning of the end of an informed democracy.” He said:

“I’m so disappointed that the country that I grew up in ― that put men on the moon, that developed the internet, that invented personal computers and smartphones ― that people are debating what is and what is not scientifically true.”

A 2013 analysis of climate research found that that 97 percent of peer-reviewed papers that took a position on the issue endorsed the consensus view that human activity was causing climate change.